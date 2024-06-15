The washout result of the co-host United States of America and Ireland at the Central Broward Regional Park Turf Ground, in Lauderhill, Florida, Pakistan got ruled out of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, and that’s not surprising to the India spinner Piyush Chawla.

The Babar Azam-led side, for the very first time in the history of the World Cup in the shortest format of the game, fail to qualify for the T20 World Cup second stage. They lost their first game at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, against the US, where they failed to hold their nerve.

In the case of the India affair, they were not ruthless in their batting department at all. In a narrow 120-run chase, Pakistan were at a position where they needed 48 runs at run-a-ball with eight wickets in hand, but still they fell short by six runs, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

‘It’s not a surprise that Pakistan are knocked out because…’- Piyush Chawla

The former India leg-spinner Piyush Chawla feels that the kind of cricket the Pakistan team has played, it was never a surprise to see them ending their journey in the competition’s group stage.

Even when they needed only 107 runs during the run chase against Canada, the 2009 champions decided to go with a snail’s pace throughout the innings, even after knowing that their net-run rate could be a huge factor for them going into the last game.

With the washout of the USA game, they made their way to five points, which the Pakistan side can’t achieve even if they go on to win their last encounter against Ireland in Lauderhill, Florida.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Piyush Chawla sheds light on how the Pakistan team has performed in this ninth edition of the T20 World Cup.

‘You lost to India while chasing just 120 on a pitch that was a lot better than others at that venue. Then you also lost against the USA where you couldn’t defend 159 and then the Super Over. The fielding also has been poor.’ The veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla responded on Star Sports. ‘So, it is not a surprise that Pakistan are knocked out because they didn’t play good cricket. When you don’t play good cricket, you have to face the exit door.’

The captain of the national team Babar Azam has found himself under tremendous pressure on his own batting performances, along with how the team has performed in this edition on the ground. The batter hasn’t led the team with the intent in the powerplay with the bat in hand.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, the team’s experienced pacer, too has been a little under pressure as he has failed to deliver in crunch situations, after not finding enough swing and seam with the new ball, especially in Dallas.

Chawla believes that with these poor performances, Pakistan was always going to suffer, and always felt that the ‘Men in Green’ will have so many questions to answer for the future. They finished the previous edition of the tournament as the runners-up against England in 2022.

‘There will be a massive disappointment because of the way Pakistan had played in the previous edition.’ Chawla advised. ‘After having played in the final (in 2022), if you do not even qualify for the Super 8 stage, then some big questions will be asked.’

Pakistan now will look to end this tournament on a high with a victory over Ireland on June 16, in Florida.