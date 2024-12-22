Ravichandran Ashwin’s retirement during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 has been among the biggest cricketing news for the past few days. And Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a personal letter for the Tamil Nadu lad.

Following the third Test match between Australia and India at the Gabba, the seasoned offspinner concluded an incredible international career. Both the cricket community and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi were caught off guard by Ashwin’s retirement.

Narendra Modi recalled his many accomplishments in international cricket across all formats. For his contribution to Indian cricket, he gave the former offspinner a touching homage.

PM Narendra Modi’s letter to Ravichandran Ashwin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi complimented Ravichandran Ashwin on a fantastic career in a letter, according to the news agency IANS. Like everyone else in the cricket world, he also voiced his amazement.

“The announcement of your retirement from international cricket surprised fans in India and across the world. At a time when everyone was looking forward to many more off-breaks, you bowled a carrom ball that bowled everyone. However, everyone understands that this must have been a hard decision for you as well, especially after the outstanding career you have had playing for India,” Modi wrote.

PM Modi also recalled the different records that Ashwin made throughout his career. He also discussed the offspinner’s influence during India’s 2011 ODI World Cup victory and in his first Test match.

“Each one of the 765 international wickets that you took across all formats was special. Holding the record of having the highest number of Player of the Series awards in Test matches shows the impact you had on the team’s success in Tests over the last many years.

“As a young prospect, you took a five-wicket haul on Test debut and went on to be a part of the ODI World Cup-winning squad in 2011. By the time you bowled the team to victory in the last over of the Champions Trophy in 2013, you had become a key member of the team.

Later, you played a crucial role as a senior in the team through multiple victories in all formats of the game. As a player who has been the ICC Cricketer of the Year, you have also won international acclaim and universal respect,” PM Modi elaborated.

PM Narendra Modi remembers Ravi Ashwin’s leave in 2022 T20 World Cup v Pakistan

PM Modi further spoke about Ashwin’s famous leave during the T20 World Cup 2022 that won India a thriller against Pakistan. He also remembered Ashwin’s commitment even during adverse situations in his life.

“Often people are remembered for some wonderful shot that they played. But you have the unique distinction of being remembered for both a shot and a leave in the legendary match of the WT20 in 2022. Your winning shot elicited great cheers. The way you left the ball before it, allowing it on its way to becoming a wide ball, showed your presence of mind. Even during moments of adversity, your sincerity and commitment came to the fore,” PM Modi stated.

“We all remember the way you flew back to contribute to the team even when your mother was hospitalised and the time you kept playing against South Africa even when you couldn’t get in touch with your family during the floods in Chennai,” he added.

PM Modi congratulates R Ashwin on a stellar career through a letter.

Ravi Ashwin retired with 537 wickets in 106 Tests, 156 wickets in 116 ODIs, and 72 wickets in 65 T20I matches.

