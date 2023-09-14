SportzWiki Logo
Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

Prithvi Shaw Likely To Be Ruled Out Of Action For 3-4 Months, To Miss Majority Of White-ball Domestic Season

SW Desk

Sep 14, 2023 at 1:51 PM

Young Indian opener Prithvi Shaw’s return to competitive cricket might take a longer time to recover, which he sustained during his county stint with Northamptonshire in the One-Day Cup. According to reports, the Mumbai opener will need another three to four months to properly recuperate from his injury, as he might be out of the white-ball domestic season in the country.

It has been determined that opening batter Prithvi Shaw’s recent setback is a Grade 2 Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) injury, Prithvi Shaw has had a season that has been filled with many highs and lows with him having a poor IPL season and fantastic county championship in England. For a substantial stretch of the season, he has struggled to get back into his best shape.

According to the reports in Indian Express, it has been said that Prithvi Shaw might require at least four months to recover fully from an injury to play competitive cricket, which in all likelihood means that he might miss out the white-ball season in the country.

Prithvi Shaw
Prithvi Shaw Credits: Twitter

“A MRI was done after he got injured and it revealed a Grade-II tear of the posterior cruciate ligament. He was sent to the NCA where we found that there is still swelling in his knee. We have decided to consult Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala in this case. It will take at least four months for him to play competitive cricket again.”

Earlier in England, The youngster became the highest individual run scorer in the competition history. The 23-year-old shattered the records of Indian legend including Sourav Ganguly after his double century against Somerset. Prithvi Shaw fell just six runs short of 250 runs in his innings against Somerset.

“I’m so excited to be heading back to Northamptonshire next summer. Even though it was over quickly, I really enjoyed my time there. It’s a great club to be a part of and I was welcomed by everyone immediately. I can’t wait to get back. My goal is always to help win games for the team and it was so disappointing to get injured and have to leave early this time,” Prithvi Shaw said in a statement after the injury.

The right-handed opener made his debut in the senior team in the same year after winning the U-19 World Cup for India and has represented Men in Blue in all formats, but could not keep his spot in the side due to his inconsistent form and high competition in the team.

India National Cricket Team

Prithvi Shaw

