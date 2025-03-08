Nikki Bella gave a pleasant surprise to the WWE Universe, last month by returning to the ring and Brie Bella now wants to follow it up with her twin sister. Upon the incredible reaction that Nikki achieved with her in-ring return at the 2025 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, fans are genuinely wondering whether her sister would follow in her footsteps or not.

It appears that Brie Bella would also want make a comeback. Appearing on the red carpet of the recently bygone Queen of the Ring movie premiere in Los Angeles, she has now admitted that seeing her sister step back into the squared circle, renewed her passion for wrestling, once again.

Brie Bella praised the current women’s wrestling landscape

Donning gorgeous black attire, Brie Bella spoke to Denise Salcedo at the QOTR premiere and admitted that Nikki Bella inspires her to be a wrestler, yet again. As such, the thought of a return always crosses her mind given how exciting the women’s wrestling landscape is today in both AEW and WWE. While the current talents always influence her, watching her sister back in the ring only reinforces that feeling.

“Oh, yes, always! But you know what? What the women are doing today in both AEW and WWE really gets me excited and makes me want to be out there,” Brie Bella continued. “It’s incredible to be a fan of pro wrestling today. But definitely, when I saw her, I thought, ‘Wait, it’s not complete if I’m not there.’ It’s tempting.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Brie Bella hasn’t competed in a singles contest since 2018 in her wrestling career. Overall, she made one last WWE TV appearance in a match as part of the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble. Before that, she had long stepped away from professional wrestling to focus on her family and support her husband Bryan Danielson, who is currently with AEW.

Back in last year’s summer, Brie Bella also made an AEW TV appearance as her husband won the AEW World Heavyweight Championship at All In PPV in London, England. Upon a fallout with the WWE, she and Nikki Bella were rumored to be a part of the AEW, moving forward. But, Nikki recently made it back on board with the WWE starting from Raw Netflix premiere in January.