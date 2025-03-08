Ahead of the much-anticipated Hollywood ending between them, Toni Storm and Mariah May got involved in a physical altercation during Queen of the Ring movie premiere, this week in Los Angeles. The feud has been going on for months and the latest bygone attack has appeared to be the exclamation point before they collide in a No-DQ match, tomorrow night.

Mariah May isn’t waiting until the AEW Revolution 2025 pay-per-view show scheduled for this weekend to get her hands on Toni Storm. Before the rubber match could go down, she snapped at Storm in the red carpet event for the Queen of the Ring movie. A brief attack was staged by her that was able to garner attention from all over the sports & entertainment circuit for good measures.

Last night at the @QOTRmovie Premiere, @MariahMayx attacked #AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm on the red carpet! THIS SUNDAY at #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV, will May get her "Hollywood Ending"? pic.twitter.com/S3PXUYsvF7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2025

While speaking to Denise Salcedo in the aftermath, Mariah May talked in detail about her actions on the red carpet, specifying on why she opted to pounce on Storm. It was admitted by the former champion that she wanted to showcase a real star to the event because she didn’t think Toni Storm would look good on her own.

Mariah May depicts herself as the real star in AEW

Also, Mariah May admittedly didn’t like that Toni Storm called herself “God,” questioning if she thought herself to be untouchable. With the attack, she just wanted to prove that Toni wasn’t. Moreover, she wanted to show that Toni could be slapped in the face even at her own movie premiere. The Glamor concluded the interview, making it clear that she is the real star in the scenario.

“Well, I just figured this red carpet needed a real star, and we all know Toni Storm isn’t going to look very good—so I’m here Toni Storm wants to go around and call herself God. Does she think she’s untouchable or something? I’m here to prove that she can be touched,” Mariah May claimed.

“In fact, she can be slapped in the face at her own movie premiere. And now, everybody can see what a real star looks like—because without me, there is no Toni Storm.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

With the AEW Women’s World Championship hanging in the balance, Mariah May will challenge the champion Toni Storm in what would mark their third pay-per-view outing at this weekend’s AEW Revolution 2025 scheduled from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Previously, Toni defeated May to become the AEW Women’s Champion at AEW Grand Slam: Australia.