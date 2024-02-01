Prithvi Shaw Named In Mumbai’s Ranji Squad, Set To Return To Action Against Bengal

Prithvi Shaw is all set to make his much-awaited return to action after being named in the Mumbai squad for the Ranji Trophy. The right-handed batsman has been on the sidelines since August last year due to a knee injury.

He suffered the injury while playing for Northamptonshire in the one-day championship fixture against Durham. Recent reports suggested that although Prithvi Shaw has resumed batting in the nets at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), he was unlikely to get clearance to return to action.

The reports added that the NCA and the BCCI were not willing to let the 24-year old play the rigorous red-ball cricket after his return from the lengthy injury layoff. He was reportedly set to return to action through the Indian Premier League. However, the right-hander has got the required permission from the NCA to play Ranji Trophy.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), on Wednesday (January 31), included him in their Ranji squad. He is likely to play when Mumbai lock horns against Bengal at the Eden Gardens starting from February 2. Mumbai have made a solid start to their campaign and are currently at the top of the points table in Elite Group B after registering three wins and losing one.

Prithvi Shaw eyes successful comeback:

All eyes will be on Prithvi Shaw on his comeback and the youngster will be keen to hit the ground running. The highly-rated batsman’s career in international cricket is completely off the track at the moment and he will be desperate to revive it. A good outing in the Ranji Trophy followed by a good IPL campaign can put him in contention for a recall from the national team.

Mumbai squad:

Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Shivam Dube, Prithvi Shaw, Jay Bista, Bhupen Lalwani, Amogh Bhatkal. Suved Parkar, Prasad Pawar (WK), Hardik Tamore (WK), Suryansh Shedge, Tanush Kotian, Atharva Ankolekar, Aditya Dhumal, Mohit Awasthi, Dhaval Kulkarni, Roystan Dias and Sylvester Dsouza.