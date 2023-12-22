sportzwiki logo
Prithvi Shaw Set To Miss Mumbai's Two Ranji Matches Starting On January 5

Avinash T
Dec 22, 2023 at 4:40 PM

Prithvi Shaw Set To Miss Mumbai&#8217;s Two Ranji Matches Starting On January 5

Young Indian opener Prithvi Shaw will miss the first two Ranji Trophy matches due to a knee injury sustained while playing for Northamptonshire. The knee injury kept him out of the majority of the 2023 as well as the white-ball domestic tournaments like Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Prithvi Shaw was recently spotted batting in the nets at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Shaw’s last competitive game was for Northamptonshire against Durham in the One Day Cup in August where hit an unbeaten 125 to help his team win by six wickets.

Speaking to TOI, Mumbai Chief Selector Raju Kulkarni confirmed that Prithvi Shaw will miss the first two games of the Ranji Trophy for Mumbai and disclosed that they had some chats with a few players following their team’s poor record in the white-ball format of the tournament.

Prithvi Shaw
Prithvi Shaw Credits: Twitter

“Yes, Prithvi will miss our first two Ranji matches, against Bihar (in Patna from January 5), and Andhra (from January 12). We want Raghuvanshi and Saxena to play for the Mumbai under-23 team in the Col CK Nayudu Trophy and get some runs under their belt.”

Prithvi Shaw made just 106 runs in eight innings for the Delhi Capitals (DC) during their very terrible IPL 2023 season before making a strong comeback in the One-day cup.

Despite reports of his release, Delhi Capitals has decided to keep the kid for another season and the youngster would be keen on returning to form in the Indian Premier League to push his case stronger for the Indian team.

Mumbai Cricket Team
Mumbai Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“We met eight-nine of our players, especially our batsmen, since batting has been a big concern for us. We wanted to take their feedback too,” Kulkarni said.

Meanwhile, on Monday and Tuesday, the Mumbai Cricket Association’s selection committee, coaches, support staff, office bearers, and the CIC met for 15 hours to evaluate the senior team’s dismal performance in white-ball events this season.

Mumbai probable squad for Ranji Trophy: Jay Bista, Bhupen Lalwani, Akash Anand, Arman Jaffer, Ajinkya Rahane, Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar, Sagar Mishra, Shivam Dube, Prasad Pawar, Hardik Tamore, Shams Mulani, Atharva Ankolekar, Aditya Dhumal, Karsh Kothari, Tanush Kotian, Himanshu Singh, Khizer Dafedar, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi, Dhaval Kulkarni, Royston Dias, Sylvester Dsouza, Saksham Jha, Deepak Shetty, Amol Tanpure, Harsh Tanna

2024 Ranji Trophy

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA)

Mumbai cricket team

Prithvi Shaw

