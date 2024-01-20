sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

home_ic
hamburger_ic

All

Cricket News

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • Prithvi Shaw’s Comeback Further Delayed, Likely To Return To Action In IPL 2024: Report

Prithvi Shaw’s Comeback Further Delayed, Likely To Return To Action In IPL 2024: Report

Prince

Jan 20, 2024 at 10:35 AM

facebook iconlinkedin iconmail icontwitter icon
Prithvi Shaw&#8217;s Comeback Further Delayed, Likely To Return To Action In IPL 2024: Report

Prithvi Shaw’s return to action has been further delayed by at least one month, according to reports. The 24-year old has not played a competitive game since August last year.

His last appearance in competitive cricket came for Northamptonshire during the One-Day Cup game against Durham. After the game, he was sidelined with a knee ligament injury and is yet to return to action. According to a report in Cricbuzz, the Mumbai star is set to be put through a more rigorous workload over the next three weeks to assess if his knee can endure the increased demands.

He will also have to play a handful of games before getting the green light to return to competitive cricket. The right-handed batsman is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for his rehab and performed well in his batting and fielding drills, according to the report. His comeback, however, will depend on the condition of his knee.

Prithvi Shaw’s comeback date:

The report further stated that IPL 2024 could a realistic target for Prithvi Shaw to return to action. However, before that the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will assess whether the star batsman will be available for the knockouts of the Ranji Trophy.

Prithvi Shaw will be desperate to get back to action and hit the ground running as he looks to get his career back on track. The highly-rated batsman had scored just 106 runs in 8 games in IPL 2023 as he struggled with his form throughout the competition. It was his worst IPL campaign till date as he failed to breach the 200-run mark in a season for the first time.

Prithvi Shaw’s international career is also off the track at the moment. He has not played for Team India in more than a year. While he played his last Test in 2020, his last appearance in ODIs and T20Is came in July 2021. He has played five Tests, six ODIs, and one T20I so far.

Tagged:

Prithvi Shaw

Related Article
Prithvi Shaw&#8217;s Comeback Further Delayed, Likely To Return To Action In IPL 2024: Report
Prithvi Shaw’s Comeback Further Delayed, Likely To Return To Action In IPL 2024: Report

Jan 20, 2024, 10:35 AM

Prithvi Shaw Set To Miss Mumbai&#8217;s Two Ranji Matches Starting On January 5
Prithvi Shaw Set To Miss Mumbai’s Two Ranji Matches Starting On January 5

Dec 22, 2023, 4:40 PM

IND vs WI: 5 Indian Players Who Can Captain Team India In The Next Decade
IND vs WI: 5 Indian Players Who Can Captain Team India In The Next Decade

Jun 22, 2023, 4:55 PM

IPL 2023: &#8220;Sunil Gavaskar Won&#8217;t Make An Effort To Talk&#8230;&#8221; &#8211; Virender Sehwag On Youngsters Not Seeking Valuable Inputs From Former Cricketers
IPL 2023: “Sunil Gavaskar Won’t Make An Effort To Talk…” – Virender Sehwag On Youngsters Not Seeking Valuable Inputs From Former Cricketers

May 18, 2023, 10:45 AM

IPL 2023: Prithvi Shaw Did Not Perform As We Wanted Him To &#8211; Ricky Ponting Points Out Reason Behind Dropping Indian Youngster
IPL 2023: Prithvi Shaw Did Not Perform As We Wanted Him To – Ricky Ponting Points Out Reason Behind Dropping Indian Youngster

May 11, 2023, 3:31 PM

IPL 2023: “He Can’t Keep Going On Reputation”- Michael Vaughan Says Prithvi Shaw Needs Some Runs To Keep Playing For DC
IPL 2023: “He Can’t Keep Going On Reputation”- Michael Vaughan Says Prithvi Shaw Needs Some Runs To Keep Playing For DC

Apr 21, 2023, 4:36 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy