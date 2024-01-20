Prithvi Shaw’s Comeback Further Delayed, Likely To Return To Action In IPL 2024: Report

Prithvi Shaw’s return to action has been further delayed by at least one month, according to reports. The 24-year old has not played a competitive game since August last year.

His last appearance in competitive cricket came for Northamptonshire during the One-Day Cup game against Durham. After the game, he was sidelined with a knee ligament injury and is yet to return to action. According to a report in Cricbuzz, the Mumbai star is set to be put through a more rigorous workload over the next three weeks to assess if his knee can endure the increased demands.

He will also have to play a handful of games before getting the green light to return to competitive cricket. The right-handed batsman is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for his rehab and performed well in his batting and fielding drills, according to the report. His comeback, however, will depend on the condition of his knee.

Prithvi Shaw’s comeback date:

The report further stated that IPL 2024 could a realistic target for Prithvi Shaw to return to action. However, before that the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will assess whether the star batsman will be available for the knockouts of the Ranji Trophy.

Prithvi Shaw will be desperate to get back to action and hit the ground running as he looks to get his career back on track. The highly-rated batsman had scored just 106 runs in 8 games in IPL 2023 as he struggled with his form throughout the competition. It was his worst IPL campaign till date as he failed to breach the 200-run mark in a season for the first time.

Prithvi Shaw’s international career is also off the track at the moment. He has not played for Team India in more than a year. While he played his last Test in 2020, his last appearance in ODIs and T20Is came in July 2021. He has played five Tests, six ODIs, and one T20I so far.