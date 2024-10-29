Two days before the deadline for each team to reveal their probable retentions for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, the reports have dropped the bombshell on the upcoming probable retentions of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who earned their third title in the last edition under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer.

However, since the incredible journey of the franchise where some of the extraordinary all-rounder performances from their players helped them finish at the top in the group stage, there have been multiple changes in the coaching set-up of the KKR family.

Their mentor Gautam Gambhir, who changed the dynamics of the whole team by making a return to the side, displayed huge confidence among his players which resulted in the Purple side winning nine of their 14 encounters at a net run rate of +1.428 before demolishing Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first qualifier and final of the tournament.

The toss for KKR management among the retention is between their title-winning captain Iyer and the premier West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell. The former is willing to move into the mega auction of the event after most of the teams have been looking for their respective captains in the franchises.

The middle-order batter of India nailed 351 runs in 14 innings of the IPL 2024 at an average of 32.23 and a strike rate of over 146, shouldering on a couple of half-centuries at a best score of unbeaten 58 runs. Besides that, he showed his ability to lead the team in a better way.

KKR confirmed to retain Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, and Harshit Rana for IPL 2025

On the other hand, Andre Russell has been a long-lasting successful member of the franchise, where he brought an impact in the league. The Caribbean all-rounder cracked 222 runs in nine innings of the 2024 season of the IPL at a strike rate of 185 besides picking up 19 wickets at an average of 15.52. The veteran had an excellent time in the 2024 season of the CPL where he smashed 116 runs at a strike rate of over 184.

The first potential retention for the KKR is going to the other West Indies premier all-rounder Sunil Narine, who displayed a different version of his game in 2024. The left-handed batter smacked 488 runs in 14 innings of the edition at a strike rate of more than 180 with an average of close to 35, with the help of three half-centuries and one century.

With the ball, the off-spinner picked up 17 scalps at an average of under 22 and an economy rate of below seven with a best bowling figure of 2/22 in an innings. The 36-year-old is expected to be the first retention for INR 18 crore in the KKR team. Rinku Singh, the star of the team who has smacked 168 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of around 150, is anticipated to be their second retained player for INR 14 crore.

The mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, who made his return to the national side after his 41 wickets in the last two seasons of the IPL, is going to be their third retention for INR 11 crore. The young pacer Harshit Rana, who just received his maiden Test call-up in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, is the uncapped member of the side.

The discussion between the owner, coaches, and other vital members of the KKR set-up is around the retention toss-up between Russell and Iyer. The former is unlikely to be retained as the final news will be known on October 31.