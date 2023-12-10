PSL 2024: Four Venues In Pakistan Finalised For The Next Edition Of Pakistan Super League

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • PSL 2024: Four Venues In Pakistan Finalised For The Next Edition Of Pakistan Super League

All

Cricket News

PSL 2024: Four Venues In Pakistan Finalised For The Next Edition Of Pakistan Super League

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 10, 2023 at 2:37 PM

PSL 2024: Four Venues In Pakistan Finalised For The Next Edition Of Pakistan Super League

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League will be held in four cities: Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Multan. It is reported that the opening match is to be played on February 18 in Lahore.

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced following a meeting of the PSL general council here that it would seek formal advice from the government on finalizing the PSL-9 dates due to the February 8 general elections. The Pakistan Super League is usually held between February 19-20 and March 20-21 each year.

There are also objections to scheduling double-headers during the holy month of Ramadan in March. The PCB plans to disclose the schedule during the PSL draft event on December 13.

It should be mentioned that there was a proposal to shift the PSL to the UAE due to the country’s general elections. The PCB, however, has ultimately opted to hold the full event in Pakistan.

Lahore Stadium
Lahore Stadium Credits: Twitter

One problematic issue concerns the proposed final, which is slated for March 19 in Karachi. Teams are concerned about the impact of low audience attendance on ticket revenue. In response, the Multan Sultans have proposed hosting the final in Multan, expressing confidence that a large crowd will fill the stadium.

According to the sources, Peshawar Zalmi is adamant about holding matches in Peshawar, claiming that the stadium’s construction will be completed in two months. Nonetheless, the PCB is still to make a judgment on Peshawar’s selection as a host city.

Pakistan Super League
Pakistan Super League Credits: Twitter

The PSL 2024 draft will be held on December 13 in Lahore. The PSL uses a draft mechanism is used to choose players. Unlike the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, the PSL draft requires each team to select players from five categories: Platinum, Diamond and Gold, Silver, and Emerging. They must have at least four Pakistani and four international players. Each team could have between 16 and 20 players in their squad.

Experienced international Dawid Malan and Reeza Hendricks are among the international players on the draft roster.

Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana, Afghanistan’s Fazalhaq Farooqi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and West Indies left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, West Indies T20 skipper Rovman Powell and veteran batter Kieron Pollard have declared themselves available for the draft and the teams will look to strengthen their team in the upcoming draft.

Tagged:

Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan Super League

PSL 2024

Related Article
PSL 2024: Four Venues In Pakistan Finalised For The Next Edition Of Pakistan Super League
PSL 2024: Four Venues In Pakistan Finalised For The Next Edition Of Pakistan Super League

Dec 10, 2023, 1:51 PM

PAK vs NZ: PCB Chief Najam Sethi Discloses Babar Azam May Be Deprived Of His Leadership Role In One Of The Formats
PAK vs NZ: PCB Chief Najam Sethi Discloses Babar Azam May Be Deprived Of His Leadership Role In One Of The Formats

Apr 10, 2023, 2:02 PM

PCB Worried Over IPL Expansion, Set To Have Discussion With Other Cricket Boards
PCB Worried Over IPL Expansion, Set To Have Discussion With Other Cricket Boards

Jun 16, 2022, 8:04 AM

Faisal Hasnain Appointed As PCB CEO For 3 Years Replacing Wasim Khan
Faisal Hasnain Appointed As PCB CEO For 3 Years Replacing Wasim Khan

Dec 13, 2021, 5:54 PM

Umar Akmal Allegedly Attacked By Fans At His Residence, Files Complaint
Umar Akmal Allegedly Attacked By Fans At His Residence, Files Complaint

Jul 11, 2021, 1:55 PM

Younis Khan Denies Hasan Ali Spat As Reason For His Resignation As Batting Coach
Younis Khan Denies Hasan Ali Spat As Reason For His Resignation As Batting Coach

Jun 29, 2021, 8:06 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy