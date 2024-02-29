PSL 2024: Islamabad United pip Karachi Kings by seven wickets

Islamabad United secured their second victory of the tournament after they won against Karachi Kings by seven wickets at National Bank Stadium on Wednesday night. On the back of a brisk half-century by player of the match, Colin Munro, Islamabad successfully chased the target of 166 to edge over the home team in the first game of the Karachi leg of HBL PSL 9.

Islamabad United won the toss and elected to field first. Skipper Shan Masood accompanied by Tim Seifert, who made his HBL PSL debut, opened the innings for Karachi Kings. The latter could only make eight off nine, with one six, before he was stumped off Imad Wasim’s bowling.

At the end of the powerplay, Karachi stood at 46-1. The other debutant in the Karachi line-up, Leus du Plooy, and Shan stitched a 40-run second-wicket partnership to get the scorecard flowing.

The partnership was cut short when Salman Ali Agha removed du Plooy for 24 on 15 on the back of four boundaries, in the eighth over. Hunain Shah, introduced to the attack in the 10th over, sent Shan’s off-stump flying on the penultimate delivery of the over.

The Karachi skipper had to return to the pavilion after scoring 27 off 30 balls, including three boundaries. In the following over, Shoaib Malik (6, 7b) was run out by Azam to reduce Karachi to 73-4 in 10.1 overs. Trouble deepened as Mohammad Nawaz (6, 11b) was caught by Shadab off Naseem Shah’s bowling after the latter was brought back into the attack to bowl the 14th over.

Kieron Pollard (48 not out, 28b, 2x4s, 1×6) and Muhammad Irfan Khan (27 not out, 22b, 4x4s) partnered in the middle to rescue Karachi in the last six overs. Their unbeaten sixth-wicket stand of 76 runs off 42 deliveries ensured that the side ended up with a fighting total of 165-5.

The last four overs yielded 62 runs, with Irfan taking on Rumman Raees in the 19th over for three consecutive boundaries and Hunain conceding a maximum against Pollard in the last over. On the final delivery, Pollard and Irfan ran four after Shadab and Alex Hales collided in the field while trying to keep the ball in.

Imad, Hunain, Naseem and Salman all picked up one wicket apiece. Whilst chasing a target of 166, Colin Munro and Hales sealed the game for Islamabad with a 108-run opening stand. The two took on Karachi bowling from the get-go, announcing their intent with three boundaries in the third over and overall collecting nine boundaries during the field restrictions, as United racked up 58 without any loss at the end of the powerplay.

Tabraiz Shamsi, brought in to bowl the eighth over, was tonked for three consecutive sixes by Munro who got to his 11th HBL PSL and 66th T20 career half-century. In the 12th over, Hales was caught at deep midwicket to award Hasan Ali his 100th HBL PSL wicket.

The right-arm seamer is only the second bowler to reach the coveted milestone after Wahab Riaz. The Islamabad opener was denied a half-century and had to return for 47 on 35, on the back of seven fours. The innings slowed down for Islamabad after the first wicket fell. Shortly after, Munro (82, 47b, 8x4s, 4x6s) was trapped leg-before by Nawaz while, the next batter Imad registered a two-ball duck when he was caught by Shan off Shamsi.

Skipper Shadab (10 not out, 11b) joined Salman (25 not out, 17b, 2x6s) at the crease in the 16th over, with just 27 left to win. Salman sealed the game for Islamabad with two consecutive sixes as the target was completed with considerable ease in the 19th over, with seven wickets in the bag. Hasan, Nawaz and Shamsi accounted for a wicket each.

Scores in brief: Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by seven wickets Karachi Kings 165-5, 20 overs (Kieron Pollard 48 not out, Muhammad Irfan Khan 27 not out; Salman Ali Agha 1-17, Imad Wasim 1-20, Naseem Shah 1-29) Islamabad United 169-3, 18.3 overs (Colin Munro 82, Alex Hales 47; Mohammad Nawaz 1-23))