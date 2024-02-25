​PSL 2024: Karachi Kings bag thrilling win in PSL 9 as Lahore Qalandars lose four on trot

Karachi Kings got their second win of HBL PSL 9 after they inflicted a two-wicket defeat over the home-side, Lahore Qalandars, at Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday night. Chasing 176 against Lahore, Karachi managed to complete the target on the final ball of the game.

Lahore Qalandars posted 175-6 in 20 overs after being put to bat first. They got off to a stuttering start as Fakhar Zaman fell to left-arm pacer Mir Hamza in the third over, courtesy of a magnificent running catch taken by Shan Masood. At the end of the powerplay, Lahore stood at 32-1.

In the ninth over, Tabraiz Shamsi brought an end to a 36-run stand between Sahibzada Farhan and Rassie van der Dussen as the latter was pinned leg-before for a 26 on 23 balls, including three boundaries.

Ahsan Bhatti was removed for a run-a-ball eight after he holed out to Kieron Pollard in long-on off Hasan Ali’s bowling to bring Lahore down to 54-3 in 9.4 overs.

Drama ensued when Jahandad Khan hit Shamsi for a maximum on the first ball of the 11th over and was pinned leg-before on the next delivery. However, the decision was overturned as the bowler had overstepped.

In the following over, Sahibzada took on Daniel Sams, hitting him for a boundary and a maximum, to get things going for Lahore. Then, Pollard took a stunner in the deep to help dismiss Jahandad, who had to walk back for 12 from nine, including one six. This brought Shai Hope to the crease for his first HBL PSL 9 appearance.

Hope took on Shamsi as he smashed two boundaries and a maximum to help get the runs flowing. On the last delivery of the 15th over, Shamsi got his man as Shoaib Malik caught on to a high catch at long-on. In the next over, Sikandar Raza copped a golden duck after getting caught at deep third as Lahore were brought down to 121-6 in 15.4 overs.

George Linde (26 not out, 13b, 3x4s, 1×6) and Sahibzada took charge, amassing an unbeaten 54 runs together. The latter also brought his third HBL PSL 9 half-century with a maximum in the 17th overs.

Sahibzada’s unbeaten knock of 72 on 45 deliveries, which showcased four boundaries and as many sixes, also allowed him to overtake Multan’s Reeza Hendricks as the current leading run-getter of HBL PSL 9.

Hasan, Hamza and Shamsi all picked up two scalps each.

Karachi Kings had a troubled start to the chase as they lost four wickets inside the powerplay. Shan (10, 9b, 2x4s) was run out in the third over. In the following two overs, Ahsan disturbed James Vince’s (8, 4b, 2x4s) stumps and Jahandad had Muhammad Akhlaq (7, 10b, 1×4) caught behind respectively.

In the sixth over, Mohammad Nawaz hit two boundaries against Zaman Khan, only for the right-arm fast bowler to rattle Nawaz’s stumps on the final delivery.

Kieron Pollard announced his arrival on the crease with an impressive six-over long-off in an over that yielded 13 runs. A commanding fifth-wicket partnership between Pollard and Shoaib Malik brought stability to the Karachi innings as the side got to 79-4 at the halfway mark.

The two batted together to add 95 runs to the total before Shaheen Shah Afridi got Pollard out in the 16th over. The West Indies batter walked back after scoring a half-century on the back of five maximums and one boundary. In the next over, Haris Rauf dismissed Malik (39, 32b, 3x4s).

With 11 needed of the last over, Hasan smashed a six over mid-wicket on the first ball to bring the equation down to run-a-ball five. On the penultimate ball, Haris caught Hasan (9, 5b, 1×6) at long-off. Hamza, the next batter in, scored the final run to take Karachi over the line. Muhammad Irfan Khan also chipped in with an unbeaten 12 runs.

Zaman and Ahsan had two wickets each, while Haris, Shaheen and Jahandad removed a batter each.

Scores in brief:

Karachi Kings beat Lahore Qalandars by two wickets

Lahore Qalandars 175-6, 20 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 72 not out, George Linde 26 not out, Rassie van der Dussen 26; Hasan Ali 2-29, Mir Hamza 2-31, Tabraiz Shamsi 2-42)

Karachi Kings 176-8, 20 overs (Kieron Pollard 58, Shoaib Malik 39; Ahsan Hafeez Bhatti 2-19, Zaman Khan 2-25)

Player of the match – Kieron Pollard (Karachi Kings)

Tomorrow’s fixtures: Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans, Multan Cricket Stadium (2pm PST); Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (7pm PST).