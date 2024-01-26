PSL 2024: Peshawar Zalmi Disappointed With Schedule, Set To Protest During Tournament

Peshawar Zalmi have reportedly expressed their displeasure over the schedule of the upcoming edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL). The ninth edition of the PSL (PSL 2024) is scheduled to be played from February 17 to March 18.

The tournament will be played across four venues – Lahore, Karachi, Multan Rawalpindi. Peshawar Zalmi, however, are not impressed with the number of games allotted to Rawalpindi and Karachi. While Rawalpindi will be hosting eight games in PSL 2024, Peshawar Zalmi will be playing only four games at the venue. In Karachi, they are scheduled to play just one game.

According to a report in Cricket Pakistan, the Peshawar Zalmi franchise has a strong reservations about the schedule and venues. The PSL administration did not involve the franchise in the decision-making process and did not seek their confidence either before announcing the schedule for PSL 2024.

Peshawar Zalmi’s requests for PSL 2024 schedule turned down:

The report further stated that Zalmi had requested three matches to be played near Peshawar due to support in Rawalpindi and Karachi. However, the PCB turned down their request. Soon after the schedule was announced, the franchise had requested to reduce the schedule of four matches in Lahore to four matches in Rawalpindi and three in Karachi.

However, the PCB did not pay much attention to the matter. Apart from the franchise, the fans as well as the team’s commercial and marketing department are disappointed with the schedule too. The franchise is reportedly set to continue the protest during the tournament too.

PSL 2024 is scheduled to get underway on February 17 with the game between defending champions Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United in Lahore. Rawalpindi will host the first match of PSL 2024 on March 2 when Peshawar Zalmi take on the Qalandars in the 17th game of the tournament.

The Zalmi will face Islamabad United, Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators at the same venue. The Zalmi will open their campaign in the tournament on February 18 with the game against the Gladiators in Lahore.