When Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will look back at their journey, a few of their defeats by close margins will hurt them so much. Going into the RCB vs GT clash, Bengaluru is at the bottom of the ladder, with only three wins in 10 games.

This could have been six wins easily, had they held their nerve during the one-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders, or the 28-run loss against Lucknow Super Giants, or while they fell short by 25 runs in a 287-run chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Bowling in the middle overs (7-15) allows a team to manage the opponents. Before the RCB vs GT clash, the former’s 9.96 economy was the second lowest among the ten teams in this IPL 2024, while even with three top-class spinners led by Rashid Khan, Gujarat Titans had an economy of 8.68 during these nine overs.

The latter has picked up the lowest wickets (17) in this period, which has been because of the struggle of Rashid Khan, who has just eight wickets in this IPL 2024 so far at an economy of 8. His average which generally remains in the early 20s, has gone up to 38.

Even with their lack of top-class spinners, Bengaluru have taken 23 wickets, which is too quite average. But the fact that has hurt them the most is they have been smashed for the most sixes- 52 in this tournament in the middle overs.

However, with the bat in hand, Bengaluru have been excellent in this 7-15 over period. Their 45 sixes is the most among all the ten franchises, while Gujarat’s 15 are the lowest. The champions of the 2022 side go at a strike rate of 122.04, which is the lowest of the IPL between the powerplay and the death overs. Bengaluru, on the other hand, have scored the third most runs (773) in this period.

Also Read: Michael Vaughan Snubs India As He Names His Four Semi-Finalists For T20 World Cup 2024

Whichever team brings improvement in their middle over bowling in this RCB vs GT encounter, will come on top in the results.

RCB vs GT Head-to-Head Records in IPL

RCB Info GT 04 Matches Played 04 02 Won 02 02 Lost 02 00 No Result 00 206 Highest Score 200 170 Lowest Score 168

RCB vs GT Head-to-Head Record in IPL at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Just seven days into the IPL 2024, both these teams met each other. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru team gained victory in that clash with an easy nine-wicket margin. Batting first, the Titans put on 200/3 in their 20 overs, thanks to the unbeaten 84-run knock. However, the 41-ball unbeaten 100-run knock from Wil Jacks carried Bengaluru over the line in that RCB vs GT clash.

Matches Played RCB won GT won No Result Previous Meeting 04 02 02 00 GT won by 6-wickets.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Ravi Shastri Slams Virat Kohli’s Critics For Bringing Up His Strike-Rate Issue, Gives This Reason

RCB vs GT Last 4 Encounters

In all four encounters between these two sides, both have an equal margin of 2-2 over each other.

RCB vs GT: Standout Performers:

Most runs for RCB: Virat Kohli (232 runs)

Most runs for GT: Shubman Gill (136 runs)

Most wickets for RCB: Wanindu Hasaranga (3 wickets)

Most wickets for GT: Rashid Khan (4 wickets).

Key Match-ups between RCB and GT Players: