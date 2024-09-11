PSL (Pakistan Super League) franchise officials are not happy with the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) decision to have a direct clash with IPL in 2025. With Pakistan set to host the Champions Trophy in the traditional PSL window in 2025, PCB decided to move the PSL 2025 to April-May, which clashes with the IPL 2025 season.

According to news agency PTI, the PCB has suggested that the next edition of the Pakistan Super League be conducted from April 10 to May 25, directly competing with the IPL, which would take place in the March-May period.

The overlapping dates have resulted in a tense stalemate between the PSL franchises and the PCB, with both sides throwing fingers at one another.

Amid the upheaval, the Pakistan Super League franchises have expressed severe concerns about the potential impact on media and commercial arrangements.

They have urged the PCB to conduct an early investigation into the problem, claiming that the PSL’s overlap with the IPL next year may have an impact on attention and income, leaving Pakistan’s T20 competition vulnerable.

Tensions escalate as PSL teams demand answers from the PCB amid uncertainty over foreign players’ availability

According to Pakistani media, the Pakistan Super League clubs are becoming increasingly unhappy with the PCB because the much-anticipated list of potential direct signings is still unavailable. With the PSL 2025 retention and draft coming, teams are left in the dark and impatiently awaiting the PCB to supply them with a list of players to sign, but the board has yet to do so.

Saleem Khaliq, a top Pakistani journalist, stated on X that PSL franchises had requested a list of suitable players for direct signing, which has yet to be supplied.

“PSL franchises have requested PCB a list of potential players for direct signing, which has not yet been provided to them. Additionally, the clash of the league’s schedule with the IPL has led both parties to blame each other. The franchises have also demanded research on the possible impact on media and commercial deals,” Khaliq posted.

The PCB has announced plans to conduct a comprehensive review of its domestic and international cricket infrastructure to reestablish Pakistan’s dominance in the sport.

The PCB will hold a “connection camp” in Lahore on September 23. Notable attendees include Pakistan coaches Gary Kirsten (white-ball) and Jason Gillespie (red-ball), PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, and elite players such as white-ball captain Babar Azam and red-ball captain Shan Masood.

