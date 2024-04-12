Punjab Kings Playing 11 (PBKS Playing XI) & Rajasthan Royals Playing 11 (DC Playing XI), IPL 2024, Match 27: Punjab Kings will be taking on Rajasthan Royals in the 27th game of the ongoing IPL 2024. The PBKS vs RR game is scheduled to be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh on Saturday (April 13).

PBKS have managed to win only two of their first five games and will be desperate to win the upcoming game. On the other hand, RR have started their season with four wins and a loss. Their winning start came to an end with a defeat against Gujarat Titans in the last game and they will be looking to return to winning ways. Before the game takes place, we are taking a look at the probable playing elevens of both the teams.

PBKS Playing XI:

Openers: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow

Both Jonny Bairstow and Shikhar Dhawan failed to get going with the bat in the last game. While Dhawan, who is PBKS’ leading run-scorer in the competition, departed after scoring 14, Bairstow could not even open his account. The star openers will be looking to bounce back.

Middle-order batsmen and allrounders: Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ashutosh Sharma, Sam Curran, Shashank Singh, Sikandar Raza

While Prabhsimran Singh had an off day with the bat in the last game, the likes of Sam Curran (29) and Sikandar Raza (28) made useful contributions although they failed to bat their team to a strong position. Curran picked up two wickets as well.

Jitesh Sharma go the start as well but failed to convert it into a big score and was out for 19. Shashank Singh (46*) and Ashutosh Sharma (33*) continued their fine display and nearly took PBKS to another thrilling victory.

Bowlers: Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada

Arshdeep Singh is likely to join the bowling attack as an impact player. In the last game, he picked up 4 wickets for 29 runs while Harshal Patel and Kagiso Rabada claimed two and one wicket each respectively. Harpreet Brar had a poor outing, as he conceded 48 runs and did not get any wicket.

RR Playing XI:

Openers: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler

Just like the PBKS openers, the RR openers had also failed to impress in the last game. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 24 runs against GT while Buttler, who had entered the game after scoring a stunning century against RCB, could score only eight. They have failed to give RR good starts in the competition and will be hoping to do it in the upcoming game.

Middle-order batsmen and allrounders: Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin

Most of RR’s middle and lower-order batters had very little to do with the bat in the last game as Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag played brilliant knocks to bail their team out of trouble. While Parag scored 76, Samson remained unbeaten on 68. Shimron Hetmyer scored an unbeaten 13 while Dhruv Jurel and R Ashwin did not get the chance to bat.

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal

Trent Boult bowled two overs against GT and conceded just eight runs. On the other hand, Kuldeep Sen picked up three wickets while playing his first game of the season. Avesh Khan failed to defend 15 runs in the over and conceded 48 runs in the game and would be looking to bounce back. On the other hand, Yuzvendra Chahal picked up 2 wickets for 43 runs.