With new management taking things over in the WWE-UFC merger for the TKO group, there haven’t been many rumblings of Stephanie McMahon possibly returning to the WWE in a suitable role. Although WWE President Nick Khan discussed the topic during a recent interview with The Bill Simmons Podcast and noted how her services will be welcomed back, recent incidents might not allow her to make a permanent comeback.

Recently, Vince McMahon was shown the door from the WWE due to some allegations that could have also permanently wiped him out of the pro-wrestling landscape. As the reports claim, he presently facing accusations of sexual trafficking and misconduct from former WWE employee Janel Grant.

In the lawsuit which also has Stephanie McMahon’s name mentioned, Grant alleged that McMahon distributed her explicit content without consent alongside other WWE personnel, undisclosed executives, and wrestling stars have also got involved.

This is not the first time that Vinnie Mac got involved in controversial matters. In February 2006, a tanning salon employee accused the former WWE Boss of showing her nude photographs of himself and attempting to kiss her. Despite an investigation, no charges were filed against him.

Linda and Stephanie McMahon reacted to the 2006 allegation against Vince McMahon

While speaking on Cheap Heat Productions, former WWE Creative member Chris DeJoseph, recounted an incident at the McMahon family home where they were plotting WrestleMania 22 ideas when a security guard abruptly ended the meeting. Linda and Stephanie McMahon were furious after hearing those allegations that came out against Vince,

“The meeting was completely cut off,” DeJoseph said. “We were all thrown out. We all had to go home. We got halfway through our meeting and that was it, and we didn’t see him for another three days. And I remember Stephanie, I think she was red hot. I think Linda was pretty hot too (…) I think Stephanie was really upset.”

Being a lifelong server of the WWE, fans might be waiting to see Stephanie McMahon become part of the new setup of WWE-UFC and in a role on TV. According to the previous comments of Khan, she wanted to take a leave of absence for an extended period of time but Vince McMahon’s sudden exit after sexual misconduct scandals might just allow her to come back if she takes it under consideration.