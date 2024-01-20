Rahmanullah Gurbaz Backs Rinku Singh To Carry Forward The Legacy Of Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni

Afghanistan star Rahmanullah Gurbaz has backed his IPL teammate Rinku Singh to carry forward the legacy of legendary batsmen such as MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh.

The southpaw has made a stunning start to his international career. He broke into the Indian team last year after enjoying a breakthrough campaign in the IPL and has not looked back since then. In just 11 games, Rinku Singh has scored 356 runs at an impressive average of 89.00 while maintaining a brilliant strike-rate of 176.

He showed his class once again on Wednesday (January 17) when India locked horns against Afghanistan in the third T20I. The Men in Blue were reeling at 22 for 4 before Rinku Singh shared an unbeaten stand of 190 runs with skipper Rohit Sharma to power the team to 212. While Rohit scored 121, the youngster smashed an unbeaten 69 off 39 balls.

“Rinku is the salt of our team. He is the kind of person who makes everyone happy. He is really funny guy, great guy. I really love him. We have a great friendship. We do keep in touch outside of the IPL also,” said Rahmanullah Gurbaz while talking to Sports Tak.

“No doubt he is a really good cricketer and a really good finisher. The most important thing in him, whenever he comes to bat he tries to watch the ball. Always a batter is looking to hit. He is a clever cricketer. He is the one who can adjust to the conditions really soon. He can be the next finisher for India and he will be a good cricketer for their team as well,” he added.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz on ‘unbelievable’ Rinku Singh:

Speaking further, Gurbaz stated that the way Rinku Singh has been performing at the moment is unbelievable. The Afghan opener also said that his Kolkata Knight Riders teammates has got what it takes to carry forward the legacy of legendary players like Dhoni and Yuvraj.

“Of course, he can. The way he is going right now is unbelievable. If you see his recent performances in the Indian team, against every side he performs really well. It shows that he is young and he proved that ‘ I am here for something and not just be in the team and go out’.

“He is hungry and always working hard, and that’s a good thing about him,” said Gurbaz.