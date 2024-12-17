Rahmanullah Gurbaz, the exciting Afghanistan batter-keeper, has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed on December 17, 2024.

Yesterday, the Afghanistan Cricket Board announced the ODI squad for the three-match series against Zimbabwe. The two sides will also play two Tests that will begin on December 26, with the final Test beginning on January 2.

The three ODIs between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe are scheduled for December 17 and the second and third ODIs on December 19 and 21, respectively. All these matches will be played at the Harare Sports Club.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz ruled out of the Zimbabwe ODI series; Mohammad Ishaq named replacement

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Afghanistan’s ace wicketkeeper, will miss the forthcoming three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe because of a Grade 2B quadriceps ailment and a bony hip flexor injury. After losing the first Twenty20 International, Afghanistan recovered to win the next two and complete the series 2-1, with Gurbaz scoring just 26 runs in the three T2OIs against Zimbabwe.

Mohammad Ishaq has been named by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) as Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s substitute for the series, which is set to begin on December 17. The replacement of Gurbaz, Ishaq is yet to play in ODIs. The 19-year-old batsman scored 76 runs in five Twenty20 Internationals.

ACB also confirmed that Mujeeb Ur Rahman has been rested from the ODI series.

“Afghanistan’s batting sensation, @RGurbaz_21,has been ruled out of the ODI series due to a Grade 2B quadriceps injury along with a bony hip flexor injury. Mohammad Ishaq has been named as his replacement for the series. Additionally, after careful evaluation of @Mujeeb_R88’s recovery process, the team management has decided not to rush him back. He will be given a rest from the #ZIMvAFG ODI series, which begins today in Harare,” ACB posted on X.

Afghanistan updated ODI squad:

Mohammad Ishaq Shirzad (wk), Rahmat Shah, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, AM Ghazanfar, Nangeyalia Kharote, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Ikram Alikhil, Abdul Malik, Bilal Sami, Naveed Zadran.

