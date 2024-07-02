Under head-coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma, India have earned their second title in the T20 World Cup, since winning the inaugural edition in 2007, against South Africa, at the Kensington Oval, in Bridgetown, Barbados, with a seven-run margin, from a position from where they had almost witnessed another hard feeling day.

The relationship between Dravid and the Caribbean island hasn’t been a sweet one. On one occasion, they lost the Test match in Barbados, while in the 2007 ODI World Cup, under Rahul Dravid, the India team were knocked out from the group stage of the competition, having lost to Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Port of Spain in Trinidad.

But, 17 years later, under his coaching, the ‘Men in Blue’ has earned their second title in the competition, joining England and West Indies for the same feat. They also became the first team in the history of the T20 World Cup to remain unbeaten and grabbed the trophy in this tournament.

‘Rahul Dravid’s passion for Indian cricket has been plain to see’- Greg Chappell

The emotions of the Indian team in Barbados after winning the final were quite different. They lost the semifinal of the same tournament in 2022, against England with 10 wickets in hand, and then the last year’s final in the ODI World Cup against Australia, where they lost the final in Ahmedabad.

Also Read: Rahul Dravid Doesn’t Believe In Redemption Despite T20 World Cup 2024 Win

India came into the final with an unbeaten run, as they got the better of Pakistan, Ireland, and the co-host United States of America in the group stage of the competition, while their game against Canada at the Central Broward Regional Park in Florida was a washed-out result.

In the ‘super eight’ round of the tournament, India quite comprehensively got the better of Afghanistan and Bangladesh, while their main challenge was Australia, where they showed great intent, and exposure to get over the line. The semifinal against England in Guyana was another tough huddle to cross for the Indian team, who showed enough resilience and character to humiliate the Jos Buttler-led side, with a 68-run win.

Coming into the final of the tournament, the pressure was on India, as South Africa had a history of choking these sort of pressure games. But losing three wickets in the powerplay put the 2007 champions on the back foot, who later made a great comeback thanks to Virat Kohli’s sensible knock, helped by Axar Patel and Shivam Dube in the middle.

The onslaught batting of Heinrich Klassen where he dashed the spinners all around the park, for a few big shots brought down the equation to 30 runs being required with both the wicket-keeper and David Miller still being present on the crease.

But the way India bowled their last three to four overs, where Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Hardik Pandya held their nerve and backed themselves for their skills of going with variations, and excellent line and length was so commendable and deserves all the praise.

The former coach of the Indian team during the 2007 ODI World Cup- Greg Chappell has lauded the contribution and passion of Rahul Dravid and how he has shown belief in the team.

‘Congratulations to India on winning the T20 World Cup. I am particularly pleased for Rahul Dravid for being part of the victory.’ Chappell told in a conversation with mid-day.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Opens Up On Honest Conversation With Rahul Dravid In T20 World Cup

The former Australia batter also praised the India coach for finishing his coaching tenure in a wonderful way of lifting the trophy and ending the 11-year drought of an ICC trophy for the country.

‘His (Rahul Dravid’s) passion for Indian cricket has always been plain to see, so for him to have been an integral part of the planning for this win must be particularly satisfying for him.’ The veteran expressed. ‘It is a wonderful way for him to finish his time with the team.’

With the end of Dravid’s coaching, India are likely to announce their new coach for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour, where it’s likely that Gautam Gambhir will take charge of the team.