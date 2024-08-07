Rahul Dravid is usually stoic and proper in his conduct when he was on the field and now off the field as well. However, the Indian team fans got to see a different Rahul Dravid after India won the T20 World Cup 2024 and the head coach celebrated wildly with the trophy in hand.

On June 29, India defeated South Africa by seven runs in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024, held in Barbados. The Men in Blue overcame an 11-year ICC trophy drought under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy.

Notably, this was Dravid’s final job as head coach. It was his maiden ICC trophy victory as head coach. The Men in Blue did not win the World Test Championship (WTC) or the ODI World Cup 2023 finals.

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) gave Dravid an extension till the T20 World Cup in 2024. Dravid and his coaching staff helped the team win the ICC championship.

Dravid had also seen defeat in the ICC World Cup final in 2003 when India lost to Australia and hence couldn’t win the World Cup as a player.

You Don’t Plan These Things – Rahul Dravid on his wild celebrations



Rahul Dravid, former Team India head coach, recently discussed his emotional celebrations following the Men in Blue’s victory in the T20 World Cup 2024 final.

Rahul Dravid admitted that as a coach, he tried to manage his emotions and that his emotional celebrations were unplanned.

Rahul Dravid expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the squad and support staff for their efforts. Dravid revealed that his emotional outbursts during the 2024 T20 World Cup celebrations were unplanned.

“You don’t plan these things. In most times, I try to keep my emotions in check as a coach and you are expected to do that. But at that time, I felt really happy for the team. I felt happy for the boys. I felt happy for the support staff. So many people who had worked really hard along with me.

I had been with the team for 2.5-3 years and we had come close a few times, whether it be the semifinals of the last T20 World Cup in Australia, the World Test Championship final, or the 50-over World Cup final in India, and we were just not able to cross the line in those critical moments. In those situations, you need a little bit of luck, a little bit of destiny to work your way and that day it was with us,” Dravid said on Star Sports.

The untold stories of 'The Wall' 👀 📹 | Watch #RahulDravid discuss the lowest points in his cricketing career, the lessons he learned from them, and how he bounced back stronger❓#RahulDravid #Cricket pic.twitter.com/s70BisnEZH — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 7, 2024

Rahul Dravid chose not to seek a second term as India’s head coach following the T20 World Cup due to family obligations. Gautam Gambhir, a former Indian opener, took over as coach ahead of the white-ball series against Sri Lanka. India won the T20I series 3-0, but trailed 1-0 in the ODI series.

Also Read: Former Bangladesh Captain Mashrafe Mortaza’s House Set On Fire For This Reason