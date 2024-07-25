Rahul Dravid and his coaching staff were the first to think of Suryakumar Yadav as India’s T20I captain, claimed ex-India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey.

Suryakumar Yadav was named India’s T20I captain during Rahul Dravid’s term. Yadav led the Indian squad in two T20I series immediately following the ODI World Cup 2023.

The middle-order batter led the national team to a 4-1 victory over Australia. India managed to draw the series in South Africa under Surya’s leadership.

Hardik Pandya was selected vice-captain after returning to the squad for the T20 World Cup 2024. Rohit Sharma, a veteran opener, confirmed his T20I retirement after the Men in Blue broke an 11-year ICC trophy drought.

Despite Hardik being in the T20 squad, the selectors named Suryakumar Yadav as captain. New head coach Gautam Gambhir and BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar cited Hardik Pandya’s fitness issues for not naming him T20I captain.

He also stated that Suryakumar Yadav gave them a long-term option with the 2026 T20 World Cup in focus.

Rahul Dravid behind captaincy switch

“First and foremost, when you pick a captain, you expect the captain to play all the games in that format. We, the coaches and selectors, have always felt that here’s a guy who’s gonna have a long future in the T20 format. He has mastered that skill. One of the best in this format. He and Klaasen are maybe one or two in T20Is now based on their current form. Just the pure impact he has on winning games for India is phenomenal,” Mhambrey told Hindustan Times.

Suryakumar Yadav’s previous captaincy experience was with Mumbai Ranji’s side before he led India in T20is.

Suryakumar Yadav shares great bond with youngsters: Paras Mhambrey

Surya, unlike Hardik or Rishabh Pant, did not have the privilege of leading an IPL squad. However, both the previous and new team management believed Surya was the strongest candidate to succeed Rohit Sharma after he retired from the shortest format.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar stated that the clothing comments received for Surya’s captaincy were also taken into consideration. Mhambrey said the right-hander gets along well with everyone on the team, especially the younger guys.

“He’s been with the team. I’ve seen him interact with the young guys. On one hand, we had Rohit and Virat, guys who are stalwarts, and then we have Surya, who is experienced but probably even closer to the youngsters. He is very friendly with everyone. He has that respect from the younger lot. The youngsters need to interact with him, he’s good at it. So, has a good bond with everyone in the team. He has come up through the ranks, so he has a lot of experience and is a smart cricketer,” the former India bowling coach said.

“He has a lot of cricket left in him. He has a good four-five years of cricket left in him. With all this, I think he is a great choice,” he added.

Surya is 33, and if he stays on top of his game, he can lead in the next two T20 World Cups.

Also Read: Ajit Agarkar Slammed Into A Corner For Harsh Treatment With Hardik Pandya