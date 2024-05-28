Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has said that MS Dhoni should be team India coach instead of the rumored name of Gautam Gambhir. This comes after the deadline to apply for the position ended on May 27.

Rahul Dravid’s time as Team India’s head coach will end after the T20 World Cup. The BCCI has requested applications for India’s coaching position, and the deadline was May 27.

According to reports, Gautam Gambhir is at the top of the BCCI’s list of candidates to succeed Rahul Dravid. The former Indian opener helped KKR win their third IPL title by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final in Chennai on Sunday.

Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary, has already clarified that no former Australians have been approached for the coaching position and that only Indians will be considered. Speculation grew after the KKR coach was seen speaking with Jay Shah following the IPL final.

MS Dhoni will have more respect in the dressing room: Rajkumar Sharma

However, Rajkumar Sharma, childhood coach of Virat Kohli, has another option in mind. He wants MS Dhoni to take the India head coach role. Dhoni is ineligible for the role, according to the BCCI’s conditions. However, Virat Kohli’s boyhood coach believes that if Dhoni departs from cricket, he would be an excellent candidate.

“First of all, it will be interesting to see which names apply for this post. I would like that whoever becomes the coach should be an Indian. If Mahendra Singh Dhoni announces retirement, he can prove to be a good option. He (Dhoni) has played a lot of cricket and has won big tournaments. Dhoni will have more respect in the dressing room and he has played this format for a long time. Being able to plan for the team and manage it properly, is most needed in the team because when Dhoni became the captain, there were big players in that team like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, Harbhajan Singh, Anil Kumble, Gautam Gambhir, and Yuvraj Singh were present. Despite this, Dhoni handled the team brilliantly,” Rajkumar Sharma said on India News.

BCCI is expected to make an announcement and it remains to be seen who gets the much coveted job.

Also Read: Fake Applicants For India Head Coach Job Use Names of Narendra Modi, MS Dhoni And Sachin Tendulkar