Ramiz Raja is set to face disciplinary action as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to punish the former Pakistan captain and PCN chief for his distasteful jibe at Shan Masood after Test series win over England.

Following Pakistan’s historic 2-1 Test series triumph over England in Rawalpindi, Ramiz Raja sparked controversy with a caustic and disrespectful remark to Pakistan’s red-ball skipper, Shan Masood.

During the post-match interview, Raja inquired about Masood’s previous leadership record, citing Pakistan’s previous six-match losing streak in Test cricket, which raised many questions.

“How did you achieve six losses in a row?” Ramiz Raja inquired.

Many, including the PCB, interpreted this comment as an inappropriate attack. Despite the unexpected attack by the former PCB chairman, Shan Masood remained professional and answered gracefully.

Masood maintained his cool, highlighting the significance of the Pakistan cricket team’s victory, not just for himself but for the entire country.

Shan Masood responded to the unexpected question with: “Ramiz bhai, we needed this win, the nation needed this win, and I’m really happy that Pakistan won.”

Here is the video:

Ramiz Raja is such a crap as a National TV commentator & presenter. Look at kind of questions he is asking in a Mocking tone. He still not out of the Shock that despite lobbying so much, Shan Masood team won the series after kicking Babar Out !! pic.twitter.com/yOBOIdPS1u — Gss🇮🇳 (@Gss_Views) October 26, 2024

PCB to drop Ramiz Raja from commentary panel for Australia series

This exchange apparently piqued the interest of PCB authorities, who are now considering removing Ramiz Raja from the commentary panel for Pakistan’s upcoming white-ball series against Australia, which is scheduled for November.

The PCB’s response to this situation has the potential to set a precedent for future interactions, particularly in high-profile overseas series.

It is worth remembering that in the Test series finale in Karachi, Pakistan’s spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan dominated England, destroying their batting line-up in three days and winning by nine wickets.

Noman, 38, and Sajid, 31, were important in capturing 19 of England’s 20 wickets on a turning pitch, which had previously helped Pakistan draw the series. England were bowled out for just 112 runs in their second innings, their lowest Test score in Pakistan since 1987.

On the Test series win, Masood told reporters: “Like London buses, they come together. The first win came after a long time, and it was backed up by a series win. It’s special. For me, the biggest thing is progress. The Pakistan team needs stability at the moment. But when we think that changes are necessary to put the team on a winning track, we will do so. Noman and Sajid were outstanding like they were in the second Test. To be here and standing as the winning team, it’s the most special thing for us.”

