The powerhouse of the Afghanistan side, Rashid Khan, the premier leg spinner of the side, has shouldered the new responsibility of the Mumbai Indians franchise in the leadership for the 2025 season of the SA20 league. Over the years, the premier all-rounder has gathered the attraction of various leagues around the globe.

Recently, Rashid Khan won the T20I series against Zimbabwe by a 1-1 margin, as he also led the side to the semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the United States of America, where they lost the second-last stage against South Africa in Tarouba.

The leg spinner has been appointed as the new leader of the Mumbai Indians Cape Town for the third season of the tournament. He was in the position for the start of the event in 2023 before missing the previous one in 2024 with a back injury. The 26-year-old had a decent contribution in the event with nine wickets in ten innings at an average of 30 and an economy rate of below seven with the best bowling figure of 3/16 in an innings.

Rashid Khan, so far, has been part of 96 games for the national side in the 20-over format, picking up 161 wickets at an average of 13.80 with a strike rate of 13.6 and an economy rate of just around six with a best bowling figure of 5/3 in an innings.

Rashid Khan to lead MI Cape Town in 2025 season of SA20

When it comes to his overall performance in the 20-over format, the leg spinner has collected 622 wickets in 451 games at an average of 18 and a strike rate of 16.6 with an economy rate of just 6.48. Even with the bat in hand, the right-handed batter has smashed 2544 runs at an average of 13.82 and a strike rate of over 146 with the help of five half-centuries at the best score of unbeaten 79 runs.

The MI Cape Town released the official statement where his impact was highlighted while the franchise also shed light on the opportunity to fit the veteran after two tough seasons.

“The Afghan powerhouse, the spin wizard, the game-revolutionizer. With a zippy, quick arm speed and a complete departure from the age-old techniques of leg-spin bowling, he’s put Afghanistan right on the cricketing map by bamboozling batters left, right, and center.” The official statement from the franchise expressed.

“We missed him in the previous season of the SA20 after a back injury kept him out of action, but he’s back in the role of the skipper. There’s a fair bit of unfinished business for MI Cape Town after a couple of tough seasons.” The MI Cape Town highlighted. “2025 offers us our redemption, and trust skipper Rashid Khan to have his eyes set on the target, the silverware. Let’s bring the glitter to Cape Town, Captain Rashid!”

He will be leading the side that has already been decorated with the presence of some of the veterans and giants of the game in the form of the England Test captain, Ben Stokes, whose involvement in the competition, will however be under a little bit of speculation after his recent injury against New Zealand at the Seddon Park in Hamilton.

The last two seasons have been tough for Mumbai Indians Cape Town, but they will hope to change their fate under Rashid Khan. In the previous edition, they ended last on the points table under the leadership of Kieron Pollard.