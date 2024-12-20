Rashid Latif was ecstatic at the resolution for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 that works both in the favor of India and Pakistan. The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed that the event will be played in the hybrid model, which will also be applied to future ICC events.

This means that India and Pakistan will not play in each other’s country when either of them hosts an ICC event. The resolution has been passed for the hybrid model for tournaments taking place from 2024-2027. The final schedule for the Champions Trophy is likely to be announced soon.

Since 2013, when Pakistan traveled for two Twenty20 Internationals and three One-Day Internationals, the two nations have not faced each other in a bilateral series. Both sides have only played each other in Asia Cups and ICC competitions since that time.

The last time India visited Pakistan was for the Asia Cup in 2008. However, the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks strained political ties between these two countries, prompting India to take decisive action.

Rashid Latif happy about the potential tri-series involving India and Pakistan

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) are organizing a significant event that has the potential to transform the cricket industry. Shortly after the ICC’s final Champions Trophy 2025 decision, former cricket player Rashid Latif verified this development.

Given the recent ICC resolution that states they would not travel to the respective countries if the matches are hosted by one of these two countries, Latif asserted that the event featuring these two nations will take place at a neutral location.

Both countries will suffer financial losses since India and Pakistan will no longer play each other in any country. During the discussion, a novel concept was put out to play a multi-nation competition with these two countries.

“ICC and Asian Cricket Council are planning to organize an event that will benefit both India and Pakistan. The event will involve Pakistan and India playing against each other at neutral venues. There will be no more India-Pakistan games in India and Pakistan till 2027 and that will result in financial losses to both the countries,” Rashid Latif tweeted.

“That has given birth to the thoughts of a new formula and that has attracted serious consideration. Reportedly, the formula is designed around the thought there should be a multi-team tournament involving Pakistan and India with the majority of its income shared between the two countries,” Rashid Latif further tweeted.

The proposed event is expected to be played as a tri-nation tournament involving India, Pakistan, and one more high ranking team with the majority of the revenue getting shared between Pakistan, India and the broadcaster,” Rashid Latif concluded.

Pakistan Vs India – Revival ICC and Asian Cricket Council are planning to organize an event that will benefit both India and Pakistan. The event will involve Pakistan and India playing against each other at neutral venues. There will be no more India-Pakistan games in India… pic.twitter.com/JOJ4NzHuGp — Rashid Latif | 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) December 19, 2024

Although Latif has presented a compelling argument, the ICC has not yet confirmed anything about this theory. Given that cricket accounts for a sizable portion of the board’s revenue, the ICC is keen for cricket between these two nations to grow.

Also Read: Mo Bobat Leaks Reasons For RCB’s Refusal To Will Jacks, Mohammad Siraj In IPL 2025 Mega Auction

