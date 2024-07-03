Rashid Latif, the former Pakistan captain has taken a dig at Moin Khan, father of current keeper-batter Azam Khan, and said that he had advised Moin to focus on Azam’s First Class cricket.

Azam Khan came for some sharp criticism by Pakistan media, fans, and former cricketers for his poor work ethic, batting form, and also for his fitness. Azam Khan was named in the Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 squad as well, where he failed to perform despite numerous opportunities.

Azam’s bulky figure made it hard for him to field anywhere else in the field which meant that he kept wickets on the tour of England despite Mohammad Rizwan’s presence in the XI. He dropped a couple of crucial catches behind the stumps leading to criticism.

Rashid Latif explained the reason why Azam Khan is failing continuously in international cricket despite performing well in franchise cricket.

“When you are selecting a player, you are not doing it under any pressure. That’s his reaction from the dressing room. I’ve come from the Pakistan dressing room. If I am selected in the Pakistan team and I’ve come due to someone’s recommendation, the captain of the team won’t behave well with me. If the captain doesn’t behave well with me, it will automatically reflect on my performance. My performances won’t be bad in the franchise cricket because they have signed me,” Rashid Latif said in a video on X.

Azam has played 14 T20Is, scoring 88 runs at an average of 8.80 and a strike rate of 133.33.

I told Moin Khan not to ignore Azam’s FC cricket: Rashid Latif

Azam Khan’s father is Moin Khan, a former Pakistan wicketkeeper. Latif emphasized the significance of first-class cricket and provided an example of players from other countries who have played numerous first-class matches before representing their country.

“When there is pressure, the forearms become tight and you get out. This is a different thing if the selection is right or wrong. I told Moin (Khan) that you shouldn’t have left first-class cricket. If you’re getting lbw or bowled in the first ten balls, then you’re not looking at the ball. You’re ready to hit the ball.

If you look at players in England, South Africa or India, they have more than 100 first-class matches. I told Moin Khan don’t ignore the importance and value of playing first-class cricket. Those players who don’t value cricket, then cricket will never value those players,” Latif said.

