Ravi Shastri, the former head coach of the Indian side, has lauded Virat Kohli for the latter’s century on the third day of the opening Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth during the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25. The former captain of the Blue Brigade, who celebrated his 30th Test century, had been out of shape for a long time and wasn’t in good form for the last couple of years.

Virat Kohli clubbed just two red-ball centuries in the last 24 months, one of which came in the Caribbean and the other on the flattest surfaces of Ahmedabad. The veteran was under pressure coming into the series, having collected only 93 runs at home against New Zealand in six innings at an average of 15.50 with just a solitary fifty in his name.

Ravi Shastri hailed the work ethics of the Delhi-born who smashed the centuries in the tough bouncy conditions of Perth, especially after his dismissal against the short ball in the first innings off Josh Hazlewood. Kohli remained unbeaten on 100 runs off 143 deliveries at the end.

Ravi Shastri lauds the positive footwork of Virat Kohli during his century knock

The right-handed batter has now gone past Sachin Tendulkar to become the Indian batter with most Test centuries down under. It was his seventh, taking the average over 56, staying only behind Jack Hobbs, who holds the record for most red-ball centuries by an overseas batter in these conditions.

Also Read: Kapil Dev Lauds Jasprit Bumrah For This Reason After 5-wicket Haul From Indian Captain In Perth

Ravi Shastri, while interacting with Fox Cricket at the end of the third day’s play, reckoned that that was a great stage for the batter to set the momentum for the rest of the series.

“I doubt an overseas player in the last 15 years has come to Australia and played in this fashion. Seven centuries in Australia. The big stage, the big ground. One of the bounciest pitches in the world. He plays two Test matches, and he gets two centuries. You cannot get a better stage and to set up the series.” The former all-rounder of the Indian side expressed.

Ravi Shastri claimed how the fans and the media built up the arrival of the batter for the series, which is expected to be his last trip to Australia. Besides addressing Kohli ‘Kings’, the 62-year-old felt it would be a terrific sign for the visiting team.

“They call him the King. To get a hundred in the very first Test match of the series. It is a terrific signal for India. It is ominous from Australia’s point of view. But look at the joy. It’s a popular hundred, and I think fans the world over wanted to see this bloke come to Australia and perform again.” The Mumbai-born added.

The century helped India to build on the 201-run opening stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal, who powered a sweet 161-run knock along with KL Rahul, who also displayed great patience and grittiness in the 77-run knock, to set the target of 534 to win for the home side.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Extends Century Record With Unbeaten 100 To End Wait In Perth Test Of BGT 2024-25

Ravi Shastri opined how Kohli looked in rhythm since he walked into the middle on the second ball of the second session of the third day’s play, with positive footwork and urgency from the start.

“This is a special moment. He will have a tear in his eye. He has worked so hard for it. But sometimes, with great players the moment they come in. From the outset in the first 10 minutes, you saw his feet moving. You knew the signs were there that the big man is back.” Ravi Shastri claimed.