Ravichandran Ashwin, the ace Indian spinner, was the star of the first day’s play in the ongoing second Test against New Zealand. This match is being played at the MCA Stadium in Pune from October 24, 2024 onwards.

The Indian spinner took three wickets on Day 1 of the IND vs NZ 2nd Test at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, becoming the best wicket-taker in ICC World Test Championship history.

During the last India vs Bangladesh Test series, Ashwin surpassed former West Indies bowler Courtney Walsh for the most Test wickets. Walsh, who played for the West Indies from 1984 to 2001, has taken 519 Test wickets.

Ravichandran Ashwin becomes the highest wicket-taker in ICC World Test Championship

Thanks to his three wickets, Ravichandran Ashwin went past rival Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon and has the most number of wickets in the ICC World Test Championship history, since its inception in 2019.

Ashwin now has 188 wickets in the ICC World Test Championship. He is followed by the Australian trio of Nathan Lyon (187 wickets), Pat Cummins (175 wickets), and Mitchell Starc (147 wickets). Former England pacer Stuart Broad is fifth on the list with 134 wickets.

Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Nathan Lyon are still active in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 and are active members of the Australia Test Team.

Ravichandran Ashwin has a remarkable bowling average of 20.74 in the ICC World Test Championship. He has taken part in all three WTC cycles: ICC WTC 2019-21, ICC WTC 2021-23, and ICC WTC 2023-25.

The right-arm spinner has a 44.45 strike rate and has played 39 Tests in three tournaments, totaling 74 innings. His highest bowling performance was 7/71.

Notably, Ashwin is India’s second-highest wicket-taker in Tests, after only Anil Kumble (619 wickets). Kumble is currently ranked fourth in terms of Test wickets, while Ashwin is seventh with 530 wickets in 104 Tests.

Ravi Ashwin gives India three breakthroughs in the second test against New Zealand

Meanwhile, it was Ravichandran Ashwin, who gave India the first three breakthroughs on day one of the second Test. He had New Zealand captain Tom Latham out LBW for 15 runs. Then after Will Young had added 44 runs with Devon Conway, Ashwin had Young caught behind by Rishabh Pant for 18 runs.

Finally, after a nice battle with Devon Conway, in which the Kiwi held the upper hand, Ashwin managed to have him caught by Pant for 78 runs.

Also Read: “Sorry For KL Rahul”- Former Indian Player Suggests This After Veteran Dropped For 2nd Test vs New Zealand

