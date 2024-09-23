Ravichandran Ashwin, an Indian spinner, won the Player of the Match award in his team’s 280-run win over Bangladesh in the first Test in Chennai. Ravichandran Ashwin was awarded for his all-round performance of 113 with the bat and 6/88 with the ball.

Ashwin scored a brilliant ton and with Ravindra Jadeja (86), added 199 runs to help India recover from 144/6 to 376 in the first innings after India was asked to bat first. Ashwin went wicketless as Bangladesh was bowled out for 149 runs as Jasprit Bumrah took 4 wickets.

In the second Indian innings, Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill scored splendid centuries and added 167 runs as India declared their innings at 287/4, setting Bangladesh 515 runs to win.

However, Bangladesh gave a shot at the total as Shadman Islam (35) and Zakir Hasan (33) gave the team a good start. Then Najmul Hossain Shanto took over and scored 82 runs. With Rohit Sharma looking for wickets, Ravichandran Ashwin stepped in.

He picked 6/88 and Ravindra Jadeja took 3 wickets as Bangladesh was bowled out for 234 runs. India won the game by 280 runs and went 1-0 up in the two-Test series.

Ravichandran Ashwin breaks Anil Kumble’s record for most wickets in the second innings of a Test

R Ashwin, India’s all-rounder, was the hero of the extraordinary victory, breaking numerous records along the way. R Ashwin had a monster spell of 6-88 in the second innings.

In the second innings, he eclipsed India’s all-time leading wicket-taker, Anil Kumble. Ashwin currently has 99 wickets in the second innings, with Kumble second on 94.

in 35 innings, Ashwin has taken 96 wickets in the fourth innings of a Test at an average of 19.4 and a strike rate of over 45, with the best bowling figures of 7/59. He has taken six five-wicket hauls in the fourth innings of a Test match.

Ravichandran Ashwin also claimed his 11th five-wicket haul in the World Test Championship, becoming the world’s first bowler to do so. He leads the list, followed by Nathan Lyon with ten five-wicket hauls.

Ashwin also eclipsed Pat Cummins to become the World Test Championship’s second-highest wicket-taker. Ashwin now has 180 wickets and only trails Nathan Lyon, who has 187 wickets.

Ravichandran Ashwin also overtook Courtney Walsh’s Test wickets record of 519 and is now on the 8th spot with 522 wickets to his name.

