In a huge move, Ravichandran Ashwin has rejoined the India Cements, building a way to be back for his old franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the India Premier League, perhaps during the 2025 mega-auction. With the deal now, the off-spinner will take charge of the CSK High Performance Centre.

This is coming from the border of the city and looks to function fully before the start of the next season of the IPL. This decision has grown interest among fans with speculations that the Tamil Nadu-born could be back for the CSK side as the mega auction is scheduled for the end of this year.

Given it will be a big player auction for the next three season period from 2025-2027, the Super Kings and the current franchise of Ravichandran Ashwin, Rajasthan Royals can’t trade him. So, if CSK don’t be able to buy the veteran, then the only possible way of the deal will be a trade post the auctions.

Ravichandran Ashwin in line for a yellow comeback in CSK

The off-spinner was part of the CSK side from his debut season in 2008 to 2015, before the franchise was banned from the competition along with the Rajasthan side for a couple of years in 2016 and 2017.

Ashwin then joined the Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS), before becoming the captain of the Punjab Kings (Kings XI Punjab by then) during the 2018 edition. Later, he joined Delhi Capitals (DC) for a couple of successful seasons, before signing a three-year deal with the Royals till 2024.

Now the question stands whether Ravichandran Ashwin will make a return to the five-time champions, and the CEO of the team, Kasi Viswanathan didn’t rule out the possibility given the experienced bowled will now be a part of the Super Kings venture, and will also feature for the India Cements teams in the TNCS first-division.

That totally depends on the auction dynamics because we can’t have control over it. We have to wait and see if the opportunity presents itself. First up, he (Ravichandran Ashwin) will be taking charge of our High-Performance Centre, and will handle the cricketing side of it including the programs and everything. We have signed him back. He is now part of the CSK venture and will also play for the India Cements teams in the TNCA First Division,” CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan didn’t rule out the possibility of the veteran making a return in the team.

Ashwin’s move to be back for the India Cements was expected given how the last couple of years have been unfolded. Just before the start of the IPL, during an event of his landmark 100th Test 500 wickets, the owner of the company N Srinivasan lauded the bowler’s performance.

‘You have a big role to play going forward,” Narayanaswamy Srinivasan expressed during the event.

The branches of CSK have been spread around the world, as they have started to invest in various leagues around the globe, and this High-Performance Centre will ensure that the players from Chennai, Johannesburg or Texas can come and train at any time of the year.

‘Growing the game and contributing to the cricketing fraternity is my primary focus,” Ravichandran Ashwin, who will take the charge of the position after a short break, told about the new role.

The 38-year-old went through a tough year with the ball, as he managed only nine wickets in 15 innings during the IPL 2024 at an economy of 8.49. But when he was part of the CSK set-up, R Ashwin had 90 IPL wickets in 97 games at an economy of under seven.