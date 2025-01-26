The veteran off-spin all-rounder of India, Ravichandran Ashwin, recently hung up his shoes from international cricket after his immense contribution of 14 years. The right-arm bowler decided for the third Test of the five-match series in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 at the Gabba in Brisbane, where he was left out of the side after the second day-night contest at the Adelaide Oval.

Ravichandran Ashwin finished his career as the second leading wicket-taker for India in international cricket with 765 scalps in 379 innings at an average of around 26 and a strike rate of 45.7, with the help of 37 five-wicket hauls and eight ten-wicket hauls at the best bowling figure of 7/59 in an inning.

Ravichandran Ashwin is currently the eighth-highest wicket-taker in the longest format, shouldering on 537 wickets in 200 innings at an average of 24 and a strike rate of 50.73, thanks to 37 five-wicket hauls and eight ten-wicket hauls. He is standing in the second position for the blue brigade after Anil Kumble’s 619.

Even though Ravichandran Ashwin hasn’t been a consistent member of India in the shortest format of the game with just 65 encounters in 12 years, he is still the sixth leading wicket-taker for the national side with 72 wickets at an average of 23.22 and a strike rate of 20,16, with an economy rate of below seven at the best bowling figure of 4/8 in an inning.

Ravichandran Ashwin is among four recipients to earn the Padma Shri award

The recently retired cricket legend is among the recipients of the Padma Shri award, while former India’s Men’s hockey captain PR Sajdesh has been selector for the Padma Bhushan award. Along with Ravichandran Ashwin, the legendary footballer IM Vijayan and India’s first paralympic gold medal-winning archer, Harvinder Singh, have been named for the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian honor.

In the white-ball format, the Chennai-born celebrated 228 wickets in 179 innings at an average of nearly 30 with a strike rate of 30, thanks to the best bowling figure of 4/8 and three four-wicket hauls. He will keep on going with the Chennai Super Kings from the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In this 20-over event, he has enjoyed 180 scalps in 208 innings at an average of nearly 30, a strike rate of 25.1, and an economy rate of 7.12, with the best bowling figure of 4/34 in an inning.

The veteran’s record at home in the longest format is incredible. He has bagged 383 wickets in 65 Tests at an average of 21.57 and a strike rate of 46, shouldering on 29 five-wicket hauls and six ten-wicket hauls. Away from home, he has celebrated 150 scalps in 71 innings at an average of 30.55 and a strike rate of 63.1.

His best year in the format was in 2016, when Ravichandran Ashwin was rewarded the ICC cricketer of the year with 72 wickets in 12 games at an average of just below 24 and a strike rate of 48.7, with eight five-wicket hauls.

The all-rounder was part of the ICC Test team for a decade. With the bat, he has contributed on many occasions, thanks to 3503 runs in 106 games at an average of 25.75 and a strike rate of 54.53. He has nailed six centuries and 14 half-centuries at the best score of 124. Recently, when India was under pressure against Bangladesh, losing five wickets under 100 runs, he put up a huge stand with Ravindra Jadeja to bail the blue brigade out of trouble.