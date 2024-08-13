The Maharaja Trophy Karnataka State Cricket Association T20 is knocking on the door, as the teams are getting prepared for the final moments. The captain and the fast bowler of Gulbarga Mystics, Vijaykumar Vyshak, looks to bring a different angle of his experience and confidence into the campaign.

The Bengaluru-born fast bowler has picked up 42 wickets in the 20-over format in 30 innings at an average of under 21 and an economy rate of 8.29, celebrating a best of 3/5. The biggest success for him has come in the first-class tournament for Karnataka as Vijaykumar Vyshak has grabbed 86 scalps at an average of under 24.

He was part of the four games in the recent season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2024, where he picked up only four wickets at an average of 35.50 and an economy rate of little under 10, besides registering the best of 2/23.

“T raining with Virat Kohli can impact you as a playe r”- Vijaykumar Vyshak

Regarding his record in the entire IPL career, the pacer recorded 13 wickets in 11 games, at an average of 30.38 and an economy of 10.26, celebrating the best figures of 3/20, as he mostly looked to hit the deck hard with a good length.

Vijaykumar Vyshak was impressed by the training with his RCB teammates like Virat Kohli and Mohammad Siraj and the foreign players like Glenn Maxwell and Faf Du Plessis.

“Training with Virat Kohli can impact you as a player. Last season, while I admired him, I paid attention to the finer details, such as his work ethic, his process, and his consistency. Whether it is his eating habits or practice routine, everything is done with precision.” He expressed to the reporters recently.

He is in awe by the confidence of the former Indian all-format captain, how confident he gets before every single game, where he needs to collect the same confidence before he steps onto the field.

“It is admirable how confident he is before every game, and now I try to have the same confidence every time I step onto the field.” Vijaykumar Vyshak highlighted.

As the captain and the senior pacer in the Gulbarga team, he is committed to helping the other bowlers with the advice that he has received from Siraj during his RCB stint.

“In my first game for RCB, I did well, but then I conceded 60 runs in the next match. Siraj told me, ‘This is the game, and this is the challenge at the highest level.‘ I am keen to keep this in mind and to pass on these lessons whenever I can.” The right-arm pacer looked back at the critical stage of his career.

He is keen to overcome the struggles of the previous season, where they ended in the third position in the absence of their premier opening batter, Devdutt Paddikal.

“Missing Devdutt made a big difference last season. We felt our campaign was incomplete, but we want to finish stronger this year. We bat deep, and I have been batting well, so I am hoping to contribute with the bat as well.” Vijaykumar Vyshak hoped.

The event has grabbed a special place for him as it helped him in launching his IPL career. He praised the platform provided by the KSCA.

“The first season of Maharaja got me noticed and led to my IPL debut, this platform provided by KSCA is exceptional and a huge opportunity for all of us.” He elaborated on the significance of the competition.

Vijaykumar Vyshak will be in action from the opening clash of the event against Bengaluru Blasters on August 15 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.