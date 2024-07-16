Parthiv Patel blamed the culture of focusing only on stars like Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, and AB de Villiers being the reason why Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) failed to win a single IPL title till now.

Parthiv Patel was part of the RCB franchise across two stints in 2014 and from 2018 to 2020. While all three were at the peak of their powers in 2014, Gayle was not present during Parthiv’s second stopping in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

Parthiv represented RCB in 12 games during the 2014 season and 20 games overall in 2018 and 2019.

Despite RCB’s empty IPL trophy cabinet, the trio of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Chris Gayle remain the franchise’s top three leading run scorers.

With an astounding 8.428 runs at an average of 38.66 and a strike rate of 132.78 in 267 games, Kohli tops the list. Gayle comes in second with 3,420 runs at an average-to-strike rate combination of 43.29 and 154.40, and De Villiers is third with over 4,500 runs at an average of 41.10 and a strike rate of 158.33.

Notwithstanding their supremacy, RCB’s best performance with all three in the lineup is still their two final appearances from 2011 and 2016. The team also participated in the summit match in 2009, the only member of the trio, not there being Kohli.

It was all about Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Chris Gayle: Parthiv Patel on RCB culture

During his time there, Parthiv Patel criticized the team’s culture, saying that Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, and Virat Kohli—the iconic trio—were given special treatment.

“I played for RCB, I’ve have been there for four years. The team is always about individuals it’s not about the team. And then everyone will come out of that team will say that. Because it’s all about Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Chris Gayle when I was in the team. So they were given the kind of special preference always so there the team culture was not there you can see clearly when they are playing, and that is the reason why they haven’t won the trophies. That’s the fact,” Parthiv said on Cyrus Says Podcast.

In the three seasons Parthiv participated in (2014, 2018, and 2019), RCB did not make it to the playoffs; however, in 2020, they made it to the final four.

