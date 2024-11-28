Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s strategic play and aggressive approach secured them the services of Barbados-born English batting sensation, Jacob Bethell, ahead of teams like Hyderabad and Punjab for a value of 2.6 cr in the 2025 Indian Premier League Mega Auction. The RCB team management’s bold bid reflects legendary cricketer Brian Lara’s observation that the young player he saw in the Caribbean was “much better” than he was at the same age, emphasising Bethell’s significant potential.

On the Bethell buy, Andy Flower, the head coach of RCB said, “Jacob Bethell is a guy with a very high ceiling. I think when he plays, our fans will love watching him play. Left hander, beautiful striker of the ball, timer of the ball, he hits well over extra cover, he slog-sweeps the spinners, he ramps the quick bowlers and not only will he be important for us as a batsman this year but there’s a potential for him to grow and then for us to get reward in the coming years as well.”

The 21-year-old prodigy is impressing everyone with his remarkable skills, especially highlighted by his T20 statistics. He has played seven T20 matches and scored a total of 173 runs over six innings, boasting an impressive average of 57.66. Bethell’s highest score is an unbeaten 62, and he has a striking strike rate of 167.96, demonstrating his ability to score both quickly and intelligently. The youngster, moreover, has already achieved two half-centuries, hitting 14 boundaries and 10 sixes, which showcases his assertive and bold style of play.

English cricketing legend Nasser Hussain recently commented on Bethell’s potential in a TV interview. He said, “…When he came in, they look at Duncan Fletcher, my old coach, England’s old coach, used to talk about it as selection being an investment into the future. I’m going to invest in this lad now. What are my returns? Not just tomorrow, this week, but in a year, in five years. So they view selection as an investment into the future. And they see this lad as someone well worth investing in…”

England Captain Ben Stokes , too, praised Bethell’s potential, “He’s an incredibly talented kid with a high ceiling. You can see something very special in him, like when he faced Hazlewood and smacked that full ball off the front foot. Those little moments show he’s got what it takes. We don’t make decisions on a whim, there’s thought and process behind it, and we’re excited to see him get going.”

The talented all-rounder has all the qualities to be groomed into a future leader with skill and talent that fits perfectly with RCB’s bold vision of cricket playing. His potential to develop and make a lasting impact, evident from his rise in English Cricket in such a short period, is exactly what RCB has been looking for in its next generation of players, whom they have bought as part of the IPL Mega Auction 2025.

England great Alastair Cook , someone who has seen the 21-year-old prodigy up close, said, “He has looked totally at home in international cricket, which is an extraordinary thing for a guy who has barely played any cricket really. He seems to be made of the right stuff, his technique looks quite simple, not too many movements, no big trigger movements and looks like he has got great control.”

Adding to his burgeoning reputation, former England cricketer Ian Bell called Jacob Bethell “the best 17-year-old” he’s seen back when the youngster first broke through.

RCB’s decision to invest in Jacob Bethell highlights the team’s commitment to the future. By recruiting young talents like Bethell, Rasikh Salam, Suyash Sharma, Swastik Chikara, and others, and with guidance from top cricketing minds in the organization, including the exceptional Virat Kohli, RCB is preparing for an exciting showcase.