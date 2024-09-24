Even before the start of the two-match Test series between India and Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, there were so many concerns about the security arrangements regarding the series and whether it would get a green signal from the two boards.

But, the smooth conduction of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made sure that the first Test would go on without any fuss, as the Rohit Sharma-led side showed enough resilience and quality to get the better of the opponent side with a 280-run victory in the game.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the second Test, which is going to take place at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur and has been scheduled to start on September 27.

An FIR was filed against the 20 members of the Akhilesh Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha on Monday for allegedly organizing a ‘havan’ the committee who obstructed the road before the stadium to protest against the atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh, as the ACP Harish Chander expressed.

Adequate police force for India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test in Kanpur

The police department has confirmed a full-proof security plan has been planned for the India and Bangladesh cricket teams, who are going to arrive in Kanpur by Tuesday evening.

Also Read: How Will Australia Attack Rishabh Pant In BGT 2024-25? Pat Cummins Discloses

The Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Harish Chander, expressed to the PTI that they have sought the police force, including the senior rank officials who will be officiating the second Test matches between these two countries.

“We are reviewing the security arrangements to leave no stone unturned and (are) confident of getting an adequate police force to meet the requirements,” Chander remarked during an interaction.

The officer also revealed that they had been consistently coordinating with the central and state agencies, which also includes the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the state intelligence, to share their inputs regarding the threats to deal with them deftly.

The Green Park Stadium and the Hotel landmark have been divided into sectors, zones, and sub-zones. Its reign has been given to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), additional DCP, and the ACP rank officials, respectively, as Shrawan Kumar Singh, who has been the nodal officer of the entire event.

Traffic diversions have been imposed ahead of the game. Those, who have been named in the FIR file, are Rakesh Mishra, Vikas, Jaydeep, Vikas Gupta, Prashant Dheer, Ajay Rathore, Ashish, Brajesh, and about ten others who were unidentified.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant To Achieve Biggest Match-Winner Tag For India In BGT 2024-25? Veteran Predicts

Bangladesh pacers enjoyed their time in the Chennai Test, bowling to the Indian batters, whose top order failed significantly in the first innings. Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant celebrated their respective centuries in the second innings, while Ravichandran Ashwin played a special knock in the first innings during a 199-run stand for the seventh wicket with Ravindra Jadeja.

The spinners came into the party late on day four, while the pacers enjoyed their time in the middle in the first three days of the game. A win in the second Test will push India closer towards the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2024-25.