Team India, on Sunday (July 27), showed remarkable resilience to draw the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford, Manchester. India were on 425/4 when the players shook hands and brought an end to the proceedings.

After England scored 669 runs in reply to India’s first innings total of 358 runs, the latter were in huge trouble. India’s condition only worsened when they lost two wickets inside the first over in the second innings. However, captain Shubman Gill and KL Rahul steadied the ship and ensured that India did not lose any more wickets on the fourth day as they batted for more than 60 overs.

On the final day, India were in a spot of bother once again when both the set batsmen were dismissed in the first session. Ben Stokes gave England a huge breakthrough by dismissing Rahul for 90 before Jofra Archer sent back Gill for 103.

However, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar scored hundreds and shared an unbeaten stand of 203 runs to ensure that the match did not go England’s way. Jadeja remained unbeaten on 107 while Sundar was on 101 not out.

Also Read: It Got To That Point Where…: Ben Stokes On Jadeja And Sundar Turning Down His ‘Handshake Offer’ In 4th Test

Ravindra Jadeja’s heated exchange with England players:

The fourth Test ended in a dramatic fashion as India turned down England’s offer to end the proceedings early on the final day. With a draw looking inevitable, England captain Ben Stokes walked towards Ravindra Jadeja with an outstretched hand, offering a handshake to signify the draw.

However, Jadeja quickly turned down the offer, leaving Stokes as well as few other England players visibly frustrated. Both Jadeja and Sundar were on the cusp of scoring their hundreds and decided to continue batting. The England players were not at all impressed with Jadeja’s refusal and were involved in an animated exchange him.

Here is the full conversation between the England players and Ravindra Jadeja:

Ben Stokes: “You want to get a Test hundred against Harry Brook? If you wanted to score a century, you should have batted like you wanted to get it.”

Ravindra Jadeja: “What do you want me to do. Just walk off?”

Zak Crawley: “Jaddu just shake your hands.”

Ravindra Jadeja: “I can’t do anything.”

Crawley: “You can. You shake your hands.”

Ben Duckett: “How long do you need, an hour?”