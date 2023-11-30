Revealed: The Reason For Rahul Dravid’s Contract Extension As Head Coach

The BCCI has extended Rahul Dravid’s contract as head coach of the Indian men’s cricket team after his tenure concluded with the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. Given the BCCI’s significant interest in having a fresh approach, it was believed that India would have a new coach after the World Cup but the cricket board has extended the contract of the former Indian skipper.

One of the key reasons for the BCCI’s shift from a new approach to re-signing Dravid is continuity. The board wants Dravid’s structure to stay because he offered a calm and composed approach to the dressing room, where team management supported their players and clarified their duties within the squad.

According to the reports in TOI, It is said that BCCI has asked team management to keep their focus completely on the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA, with the long-term planning and things to take forward taking a back seat for the moment.

“Dravid and his support staff have been asked to focus on the T20 World Cup as of now. The priority is to win that tournament in the US and Caribbean. The long-term planning can wait. Things will be taken forward from there. Their services will be on a pro-rata business as of now till modalities are formalised.”

The Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) confirmed on Wednesday that Rahul Dravid will remain as the Indian team’s head coach at least until the 2024 T20 World Cup. Both parties have agreed to work till the T20 World Cup in June 2024 before arranging their plans for the next ODI World Cup.

The BCCI’s plans after the World Cup revolved around Rahul Dravid’s desire to continue as head coach. In case he declined the position, the board considered Laxman, the current head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), as a backup candidate. However, Laxman was uncertain about accepting the role.

Ravi Shastri and his support staff’s tenure ended in late 2021, and Dravid was appointed as the new head coach. Although his tenure began well, India suffered a crushing defeat to England in the T20 World Cup semi-finals in 2022 and heart heartbreaking final loss against Australia.

Despite this, Indian captain Rohit Sharma and senior selector Ajit Agarkar supported Dravid’s retention as head coach until the T20 World Cup due to his calm and composed demeanour. Ashish Nehra, who led Gujarat Titans to an IPL title in their inaugural season, was the team’s head coach. They also put on a spectacular performance in IPL 2023 before losing to Chennai Super Kings.