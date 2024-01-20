Rinku Singh Included As BCCI Announce India A Squad For 2nd And 3rd Unofficial Tests Against England Lions

The BCCI, on Friday (January 19), announced the India A squad for the second and third multi-day matches against England Lions. India A and England Lions are scheduled to play a total of three unofficial Tests against each other in the ongoing series.

The series got underway on January 17 with the first game taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Before that, the visitors also played a 2-day warm-up game against India A in Ahmedabad. The first unofficial Test is currently underway.

Asked to bat first, England Lions piled up a huge total of 553 for 8 (declared) with Keaton Jennings and Josh Bohannon scoring centuries. In reply, the home side was all out for just 227 runs despite Rajat Patidar’s fine knock of 151. In the second innings, England Lions scored 163 for 6 (declared) to set a target of 489.

India A squad for second and third unofficial Tests:

The likes of Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh have been added in the India A squads. While Tilak, Sundar and Arshdeep will be available for both the games, Rinku will be available only for the third game.

All the four players were recently a part of India’s squad for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. Both Dhruv Jurel and KS Bharat have been removed from the squads as they will be joining the Indian team for the upcoming series against England. The wicketkeeper-batsmen have been named in the India squad for the first two games of the five-Test series.

India ‘A’ squad for the 2nd multi-day match: Abhimanyu Easwaran (Captain), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Kumar Kushagra, Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Vidwath Kaverappa, Upendra Yadav, Akash Deep, Yash Dayal

India ‘A’ squad for the 3rd multi-day match: Abhimanyu Easwaran (Captain), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Washington Sundar, Shams Mulani, Arshdeep Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Vidwath Kaverappa, Upendra Yadav, Akash Deep, Yash Dayal