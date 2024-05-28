One of the surprising omissions from the India squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA), was Rinku Singh, who had been in phenomenal touch in whatever opportunities he got for the national side.

Many fans and former cricketers showed their emotions towards the lower-order batter not getting a chance in the competition. It came as a shocking decision from the Rohit Sharma-led India team, as everyone thought Rinku Singh would be the first name in the team sheet for the inaugural champions of the tournament.

Rinku was going through an incredible Indian Premier League (IPL) in the last season, before he made his debut in the India team at the end of the last T20 World Cup, during the home T20I series against Australia.

‘There is no need to worry too much’ – Rinku Singh

In the last IPL in 2022, the left-handed batter smashed 474 runs in 14 innings for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at an average of 59.25 and a strike rate of around 150, with four half-centuries. He drilled 31 boundaries and 29 sixes in that season to catch the limelight.

Even after the non-selection among the 15-members, Rinku Singh stood up with new hopes. While being in a recent interview, the 27-year-old expressed the message he got from the India captain Rohit Sharma, as he looks to keep on his hard work given there is another T20 World Cup after two years, and that too in India.

‘Yes, anyone feels a little bad if he is not selected despite good performance. However, this time I could not get selected due to the team combination.’ Rinku Singh expressed in the interview with Dainik Jagran after clinching the third trophy of the IPL for the Knight Riders. ‘It is okay, one should not think too much about things that are not in one’s hands. Yes, I was a little upset in the beginning. Whatever happened is fine. Whatever happens, happens for good.’

He also mentioned about how Rohit advised him to keep working hard on his game plan, and natural aspects of going over the bowlers during the death overs. He went through a lean patch in this IPL 2024, as he could manage only 168 runs at an average of under 19, and a strike rate of around 150.

‘Rohit Bhaiya did not say anything special. He only said that just keep working hard.’ Remarked the youngster. ‘There is a World Cup again after two years. There is no need to worry too much. This is what he said to me.’

Rinku Singh also praised the captaincy skills of Rohit Sharma, and how much support he received from the India opener.

‘The whole world has seen how good his captaincy is. If I talk about myself personally, I have done only one tour with him so far. I have not even talked to him much.’ The left-hand batter concluded. ‘He supports the youth a lot. He only wants the youth to do well and he always says that play, do well.’

Several members of the World Cup squad have already flown out to USA, as India will play their only warm-up fixture against Bangladesh on June 01, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, in New York.