Rinku Singh’s father Khanchandra Singh revealed the cricketer’s reaction and emotional chat with him after the southpaw was not picked in India’s 15-man squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. On April 30, the BCCI selection panel picked the Indian squad for the ICC event, with the final 15 players chosen for the tournament.

Rinku Singh’s name was missing from the list, but he was added to the four reserve players, who included Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan, and Khaleel Ahmed.

Rinku Singh made a stunning impression in IPL 2023, blasting five straight sixes in the penultimate over against GT to secure a thrilling victory for KKR. His consistent run-scoring put him in contention for a spot on the Indian team, and he eventually received the coveted call-up.

Rinku Singh has an impressive record for India in T20Is, amassing 359 runs at an average of 89 in 15 matches. Even more unexpected is his stunning rate of 176, which demonstrates his ability to score fast and decisively.

Rinku Singh’s omission created a massive uproar as many slammed the selection committee for the unfair call.

“Uska dil tuta hai (he’s heartbroken)”: Khanchandra Singh about Rinku Singh’s emotional reaction to India snub

Meanwhile, Rinku Singh’s father, Khanchandra Singh, stated that he had bought sweets and crackers to celebrate Rinku Singh’s selection, but his son was not selected in the squad. When asked if Rinku Singh spoke with him, his father replied that Rinku was heartbroken over the snub.

“Umeedein to bohot this, hum mithai, patakhe laye they, socha that wo 11 main khelega. isliye thoda dukh bhi hai. (We brought sweets, crackers to celebrate, we thought Rinku would play in the first eleven). “Uska dil tuta hai, usne Apni maa se baat ki aur bataya ki uska naam nhi hai (He’s heartbroken, he talked to his mother and told her that his name was not there)” Khanchandra told Bharat 24.

It was a direct competition between Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube for the finisher spot in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup. Rinku did not get enough chances as Phil Salt and Sunil Narine did the bulk of the scoring for KKR. Rinku dealt with some injuries and could make 123 runs thus far. He was also used as impact sub by KKR.

On the other hand, Shivam Dube has been the enforcer for CSK, with 350 runs in 9 matches. The fact that he also bowls gave him the advantage over Rinku Singh.

