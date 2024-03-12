sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

home_ic
hamburger_ic

All

Cricket News

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • Rishabh Pant is cleared by BCCI to play in IPL 2024

Rishabh Pant is cleared by BCCI to play in IPL 2024

Sw Staff

Mar 12, 2024 at 1:42 PM

facebook iconlinkedin iconmail icontwitter iconWhatsApp iconTelegram icon
Rishabh Pant is cleared by BCCI to play in IPL 2024
India’s wicketkeeper-batter, Rishabh Pant, has been granted clearance to participate in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) after undergoing a rigorous 14-month rehabilitation process, as announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday.
“After undergoing an extensive 14-month rehab and recovery process, following a life-threatening road mishap on December 30th, 2022, near Roorkee, Uttarakhand, Rishabh Pant has now been declared fit as a wicket-keeper batter for the upcoming TATA IPL 2024,” BCCI statement reads.
The captain of the Delhi Capitals, Pant, has been sidelined since December 30, 2022, when he narrowly escaped a tragic car accident while travelling from Delhi to his hometown of Roorkee, Uttarakhand.
BCCI has issued the medical and fitness updates for fast bowler Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna as well.
“The fast bowler [Shami] successfully underwent surgery on February 26th, 2024, for his right heel problem. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team and is ruled out of the upcoming IPL 2024,” BCCI release added.
Besides, Krishna is being monitored by BCCI’s medical staff after undergoing surgery in February.
“[Krishna] underwent surgery on February 23rd, 2024, on his left proximal quadriceps tendon. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI Medical Team and will resume rehab at the National Cricket Academy soon. He will not be able to take part in the upcoming IPL 2024,” it added.
Meanwhile, IPL 2024 will kick-off on March 22 when Chennai Super Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at M.A Chidambaram Stadium.

Tagged:

BCCI

India

IPL 2024

Mohammad Shami

Prasidh Krishna

Rishab Pant

Team India

Related Article
Ravichandran Ashwin reclaims No.1 position in ICC Men’s Test Bowling Rankings
Ravichandran Ashwin reclaims No.1 position in ICC Men’s Test Bowling Rankings

Mar 13, 2024, 3:37 PM

Rishabh Pant is cleared by BCCI to play in IPL 2024
Rishabh Pant is cleared by BCCI to play in IPL 2024

Mar 12, 2024, 1:42 PM

BCCI announces annual player retainership 2023-24
BCCI announces annual player retainership 2023-24

Feb 28, 2024, 7:46 PM

Watch: Die-hard fan gets emotional after meeting his idol &#8211; Sachin Tendulkar for first time in-person at Kashmir hill station
Watch: Die-hard fan gets emotional after meeting his idol – Sachin Tendulkar for first time in-person at Kashmir hill station

Feb 21, 2024, 5:28 PM

SA vs IND: &#8220;It&#8217;s Just Like Fulfilling That Minimum Commitment And Leaving&#8221; &#8211; Aakash Chopra On India Playing Only 2 Test-Matche Series Against South Africa
SA vs IND: “It’s Just Like Fulfilling That Minimum Commitment And Leaving” – Aakash Chopra On India Playing Only 2 Test-Matche Series Against South Africa

Dec 26, 2023, 4:29 PM

IND vs ENG: England May Get Absolutely Destroyed By Indian Spinners &#8211; Michael Vaughan Issues Stern Warning To Ben Stokes And Co. Ahead Of Five-Match Test Series
IND vs ENG: England May Get Absolutely Destroyed By Indian Spinners – Michael Vaughan Issues Stern Warning To Ben Stokes And Co. Ahead Of Five-Match Test Series

Dec 12, 2023, 11:36 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy