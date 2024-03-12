Rishabh Pant is cleared by BCCI to play in IPL 2024

India’s wicketkeeper-batter, Rishabh Pant, has been granted clearance to participate in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) after undergoing a rigorous 14-month rehabilitation process, as announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI ) on Tuesday.

“After undergoing an extensive 14-month rehab and recovery process, following a life-threatening road mishap on December 30th, 2022, near Roorkee, Uttarakhand, Rishabh Pant has now been declared fit as a wicket-keeper batter for the upcoming TATA IPL 2024,” BCCI statement reads.

The captain of the Delhi Capitals, Pant, has been sidelined since December 30, 2022, when he narrowly escaped a tragic car accident while travelling from Delhi to his hometown of Roorkee, Uttarakhand.

BCCI has issued the medical and fitness updates for fast bowler Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna as well.

“The fast bowler [Shami] successfully underwent surgery on February 26th, 2024, for his right heel problem. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team and is ruled out of the upcoming IPL 2024,” BCCI release added.

Besides, Krishna is being monitored by BCCI’s medical staff after undergoing surgery in February.

“[Krishna] underwent surgery on February 23rd, 2024, on his left proximal quadriceps tendon. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI Medical Team and will resume rehab at the National Cricket Academy soon. He will not be able to take part in the upcoming IPL 2024,” it added.