IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant Provides Major Update On His Fitness Ahead Of IPL 2024

Star Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant provided his fans and followers with an update on his recuperation journey on Tuesday, following a horrific car accident in December 2022. The Left-handed wicket-keeper batter is currently anticipated to return in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), having missed all of the big cricket events including the 2023 IPL, Asia Cup, and ODI World Cup.

Rishabh Pant was named by the Delhi Capitals as one of the retained players for the forthcoming season and is likely to captain the side. The 26-year-old could not make it into the Indian squads for their upcoming full tour of South Africa but made his comeback during a training camp organized by Delhi Capitals when he joined his DC teammates at the Jadavpur University Salt Lake Campus arena.

The left-handed batter joined the Delhi Capitals in the 2016 Indian Premier League and has been a key player for the team leading them for a couple of seasons.

In the video, Rishabh Pant could be seen cycling and doing weights. “Rebounding with each success,” Pant posted on Instagram. The Indian batsman-wicketkeeper has shown incredible perseverance and resolve in his recovery. Through social media sites, he has kept his admirers and followers informed about his progress.

Rishabh Pant has become a more valuable component of the team over the last several years as he has improved both as a batsman and a wicketkeeper. When things become hard for the middle team, he will be missed because he loved to chirp and offer his nuggets from behind the stumps.

Rishabh Pant established himself as an indispensable member of the Indian team in all three formats. The wicketkeeper-batter has taken the world by storm with his exploits since his debut for India. The youngster has grown up in the ranks since his debut for the Indian team, especially in the longer format of games scoring centuries in Australia, England, and South Africa making a name for himself in red-ball cricket.

The Indian wicket-keeper batter has been the best batter for India in 2022 providing vital contributions to the Men in Blue, especially in overseas conditions. He has also shown some glimpses of potential in white ball cricket and will be the mainstay for the Men in Blue going forward and can be the next superstar for India in International Cricket after the retirement of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.