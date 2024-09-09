Rishabh Pant said thanks to the prayers of Indian cricket team fans, that Suryakumar Yadav took that amazing catch of David Miller in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024 between India and South Africa in Barbados on June 29.

Suryakumar Yadav’s spectacular catch in the T20 World Cup 2024 final attracted a lot of attention due to its brilliance and timing. Many Indian supporters still talk about it now, describing it as a game-changing moment in the final. South Africa, chasing 176 to win their first T20 World Cup, needed 16 runs in the last over with David Miller at the crease.

Hardik Pandya was tasked with defending the 16 runs. Pandya bowled a wide full-toss, and Miller blasted the ball straight to long off. The ball appeared to be sailing over the boundary ropes, but Suryakumar Yadav made some ground and caught it before crossing them. In the process, he had to throw the ball in the air as momentum carried him over the ropes, but he returned to the field and made an incredible catch.

“When the ball was in the air…” Rishabh Pant speaks on Suryakumar Yadav’s catch in T20 WC final

The TV umpire opted to inspect if Surya’s foot was inside the boundary line while holding the ball. The capture was eventually deemed legitimate, and David Miller was discharged. He was South Africa’s final acknowledged batter, and his wicket brought an end to their ambitions.

The tailenders fought valiantly, but India won by 7 runs in the end.

Rishabh Pant had already predicted that the ball would fly for a six when it hit David Miller’s bat. However, he stated that the prayers of Indian fans had resulted in a wicket-taking ball.

“When the ball was in the air, it felt like everything was gone. When it hit the bat, it seemed like a sure-shot six. The ball didn’t cross the boundary line because of the Indian fans’ prayers,” Rishabh Pant said on Tanmay Bhatt’s YouTube channel.

When questioned about the sensation of winning a World Cup, Rishabh Pant said that the moment will stay with him, but he must focus on the future.

“I am not thinking much about it now because I feel in India, people forget after 10-15 days what you have done. So, it is important for you to forget these things as well. That moment will always be there with me, but now we have to move on and focus on what’s next,” Rishabh Pant added.

Also Read: Financial Stability? Rahul Dravid Reveals Why Indian Cricket Is ‘Strong And Powerful’