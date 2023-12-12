sportzwiki logo
  Home /
  Cricket /
  • Rishabh Pant To Play For Delhi Capitals In Indian Premier League 2024 – Reports

All

Cricket News

Rishabh Pant To Play For Delhi Capitals In Indian Premier League 2024 – Reports

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 12, 2023 at 2:42 PM

Rishabh Pant To Play For Delhi Capitals In Indian Premier League 2024 &#8211; Reports

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is likely to make a comeback in cricket and is almost certain to play in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The management of the Delhi Capitals has confirmed that Pant, who has been out for nearly a year from cricket, will captain the franchise in the 2024 IPL season.

Rishabh Pant was involved in a near-fatal car accident in December, in which his car caught fire and was wrecked. Pant had abrasions on his back, a ligament injury in his right knee, and wounds on his forehead. At the National Cricket Academy (NCA), the southpaw has been working on his strength and conditioning and has recently attended the training camp held by Delhi Capitals.

Rishabh Pant, who is now undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, is likely to regain fitness by the end of February. His active involvement in IPL games is subject to clearance by National Cricket Academy officials.

Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant Credits: Twitter

“If he is not keeping, he will definitely be on the field and will lead the side,” a Delhi Capitals franchise source said.

The Left-handed opener underwent surgery on his right knee, performed by Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala in Mumbai, and dealing with injuries to his back and ankles, there is still a question regarding Pant’s ability to keep wickets during IPL matches.

According to franchise officials, he will only take on wicket-keeping duties if cleared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI); otherwise, he will focus on batting and fielding in the forthcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, as he could be used as an Impact Player.

The Delhi Capitals skipper has been a batting pillar for the club for the last 6 years or so and is largely regarded as one of the best wicketkeeper-batsmen in the globe. Since the 2017 season, he has scored 300 runs in every IPL season and would be keen to lead the franchise to the first IPL title in the league’s history.

Rishabh Pant And Ricky Ponting
Rishabh Pant And Ricky Ponting Credits: Twitter

Rishabh Pant missed the whole IPL season last year, where Delhi Capitals finished ninth in the points standings and suffered greatly as a result for the franchise after performing consistently in the last few years. The Capitals are now looking to their inspirational captain to help them turn things around this season.

The Left-handed batter has been ruled out of the four-Test series against Australia, the 2023 IPL, the West Indies, Ireland, the Asia Cup, and the World Cup. He is also expected to miss the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan and the crucial five-Test series against England in February.

Tagged:

Delhi Capitals

IPL 2024

Rishabh Pant

