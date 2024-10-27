For a long time, there were speculations that the new poster boy of Indian cricket, the wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant, could be thinking of leaving a new franchise, and the name of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was coming into the mix regularly.

Former New Zealand bowler and renowned commentator Simon Doull has put life into those theories. Rishabh Pant, playing for the national side, returned to Test cricket with an incredible century against Bangladesh in the second innings of the game, which led to shouts about him shifting his base to this city.

Having been part of the Delhi Capitals for eight seasons from 2016, the left-handed batter is the leading run-getter of the franchise with 3284 runs in 110 innings at an average of 35.31 and a strike rate of nearly 150, shouldering on 18 half-centuries and one century at a best score of unbeaten 128 runs.

Even with the captaincy hat for the maiden season in 2021, they finished at the top in the group stage with ten victors in 14 encounters before losing back-to-back games in the knockouts. The last season saw them beginning with just one victory in the first five fixtures before claiming six games on the right side in the previous nine.

Simon Doull addresses Rishabh Pant as the right man to lead CSK in the future

But then, once the capitals parted ways with their head coach Ricky Ponting and there was a change of ownership in the camp before the mega auction of the IPL 2025, it was speculated that Rishabh Pant could be seen to be featured in different colors from the next cycle of the event.

Every team has been set a deadline of October 31 to submit their preferred retention before the mega auction of the next IPL. In the commentary panel of the second Test of the ongoing three-match series between India and New Zealand in Pune, Doull named Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, and MS Dhoni as the first three retentions for the Yellow Army.

The former World Cup-winning wicket-keeper batter can be retained as an uncapped player, having featured for the national side five years before going into the respective season, a rule that the IPL Governing Council has prepared of late.

“Ruturaj Gaikwad then, top of the tree Ravindra Jadeja there, Matheesha Pathirana, I think absolutely. I see MS come out and say that I will let you know the day before the retentions are allowed.” The veteran Kiwi commentator expressed in an interaction on Sports18. “He’s keeping them on a little bit of a string at the moment as to whether he is gonna be there. If he’s available and ready to go, he’s another one they have to keep a hold of. He’s the franchise man.”

Even though Gaikwad did a formidable job leading the Super Kings last season, Doull believes that Rishabh Pant would be the right person to carry the five-time champions forward in the absence of Dhoni.

“After what I’ve seen in this series, I think Rachin Ravindra. And as I said the other day, I think they’re just going to go heavily for Rishabh Pant if he goes into auction. He’s their man to take them through post-MS Dhoni wherever that may.” Simon Doull shed light.

A few days ago, Rishabh Pant posted a question on his ‘X’ account (formerly known as Twitter), asking the fans to provide opinions on his probable price if he decided to come to the auction. That hinted at the willingness for him to move forward and go away from the Capitals.