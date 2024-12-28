Rishabh Pant and dismissal on day three of the ongoing fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 in Melbourne led to former Australian cricketers Mark Waugh and Mike Hussey bickering with one another as Waugh slammed Pant, while Hussey supported the choice of shot.

Rishabh Pant’s dismissal in the ongoing fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 has sparked widespread debate. The keeper-batter was dismissed while attempting a crazy shot, especially while the team was in difficulties.

Rishabh Pant did an excellent job at the start of day three, as the keeper-batsman played very defensively for the opening hour. He had put in a lot of effort, but it was all for naught because of how he left. He made a false shot against Scott Boland, and the India National Cricket Team lost six wickets.

Rishabh Pant crouched low and attempted the lap scoop, as Scott Boland went around the wicket and bowled a full ball around the off stump. Rishabh got a top edge and the ball flew down to third man, where the ball was safely pouched by Nathan Lyon as he was back in the hut after scoring 28 runs.

“Awful shot”- Mark Waugh slams Rishabh Pant’s dismissal; Mike Hussey supports India batter

Mark Waugh slammed Rishabh Pant’s ‘terrible shot’. He stated that, while the batter plays an aggressive style of cricket, he must have certain boundaries with the shots he plays.

“That’s an awful shot when his team needed him to make an innings. I get it he’s an aggressive player, and I want to see him be aggressive, but you’ve still got to have some boundaries with the shots you play. There’s got to be a level of restraint and percentages in your favor and that shot falling,” Waugh said on Fox Cricket.

Michael Hussey, on the other hand, defended Rishabh Pant, claiming that the batsman is at his best when he is clear and free to play his natural game. He stated that he is upset with the shot the keeper-batter took, but that he should keep playing it.

“It is a difficult situation because it’s not a great shot and it’s not a great look, especially for an Indian team looking to fight hard. But you don’t want to put doubt in his mind, he’s at his best when he’s clear and free and playing his natural way. I’d be disappointed with the shot, I’m sure he’d be disappointed with the shot, but I don’t want him to change the way he plays,” Hussey said.

Pant’s poor batting put India in a poor position with only Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar to follow.

That’s why you’re not head coach, just assistant coach – Mark Waugh’s jibe to Michael Hussey

Hussey also stated that if he were a coach, he would accept a player leaving in that manner. This enraged Mark Waugh, who slammed him and claimed that this is why he is an assistant coach rather than the head coach.

He said: “That’s why you’re not head coach, just assistant coach.”

India did finish on 358/9 on day 3 thanks to Reddy’s maiden Test ton and Sundar’s 50 and their 127-run partnership for the 8th wicket.

