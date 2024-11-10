Even with two weeks to go before the start of the five-match Test series in Australia for the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25, there is no confirmation that Rohit Sharma, the Test captain of India, will be able to make the opening game at the Optus Stadium in Perth starting from November 22. Two former captains have addressed the potential absence in different manners.

Rohit Sharma has already been under tremendous pressure after losing the home three-match red-ball series against New Zealand by a 0-3 clean sweep margin, where his captaincy and some of the ugly-looking decisions came under the microscope, while with the bat, he struggled to get the right rhythm.

The Nagpur-born could collect only 91 runs in six innings against the Kiwis at an average of around 15 with just one half-century on his name. However, he was the only batter from the Blue Brigade to get four out of the six times against the pacers, even on the spin-friendly tracks, raising huge concerns among the selectors before the vital series down under.

The whitewash means India now needs to earn four victories in their last five encounters without allowing any defeat to confirm their participation in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25, which is scheduled to take place in June next year.

Rohit Sharma, along with their head coach Gautam Gambhir, and the chief of the selection committee, Ajit Agarkar, had a six-hour meeting with some of the senior members of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). They looked back at some of the team management’s decisions, such as resting their premier pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, for the final game in Mumbai and putting rank turners in back-to-back games.

Rohit Sharma’s wife puts a salute emoji to respect the words of Aaron Finch

The former Indian captain, Sunil Gavaskar, wasn’t happy with the news of the Indian captain potentially missing the start of the away Test series, as he felt that in that case, the morale of the team always gets down, and it becomes hard for the vice-captain to carry the responsibility on the shoulders.

He also advised that if Rohit Sharma had been thinking of taking a break from the first game of the series, then the vice-captain, Jasprit Bumrah, should be allowed to lead the team for the rest of the series, as the regular captain can join the team at any point of time, but as a player.

“I think the selection committee of India cricket should say to the captain that if you are missing more than 50% of the series because of a break for personal reasons, then you can join the team at any stage, but the vice-captain will be the leader of the pack for the entire series. There should be clarity.” The former Indian captain expressed.

However, the former leader of Australia, Aaron Finch, claimed that the Indian captain should be allowed the cushion to spend quality time with his family during the period.

“I disagree with Sunny on that. Rohit Sharma is the captain of the Indian cricket team. If you need to stay at home because your wife’s going to have a baby, that’s such a beautiful moment, and you take all the time that you need in that regard.” Aaron Finch stated.

Ritika Sajdeh’s reply on the Aaron Finch’s statement for Indian Captain Rohit Sharma. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/CqtolssSyG — Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh) November 9, 2024

Both the comments were posted on Instagram by Ritika Sajdesh, wife of Rohit, as he gave a salute emoji and tagged Finch for his reply to Gavaskar.

Recent reports have suggested that Rohit Sharma could turn up for the series with the national team. The week gap between the Perth and Adelaide Test could be the duration for his return.