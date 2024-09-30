India bundled out Bangladesh in a decent manner during the second session of the second Test match at the Green Park Stadium before Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal came out for an aggressive opening partnership as the aim for them was to score freely to ensure they had a chance to create a result for the game.

Two days of the test match have already been washed out due to the persistent rain, and for India to bring a result in their favor, these two needed to show their T20 quality of batting. Jaiswal smashed four boundaries in the opening over of the innings before Rohit Sharma used his feet and smashed Hasan Mahmud over his head for a straight six.

The very next ball was pulled by the Indian captain over deep square leg for another six. That was a sign that the Blue Brigade wasn’t looking for a drawn result in the game.

Rohit Sharma achieves this incredible record with two sixes

Bangladesh started the day with 104/3 before they lost Mushfiqur Rahim quite early in the day, before Mominul Haque showed great resilience for his century, becoming just the second batter of their country to score a century in India.

Also Read: Rinku Singh To Open In 3 T20Is vs Bangladesh? Veteran Wicket-keeper Batter Reveals

But Jasprit Bumrah had other plans at the end of the lunch session, as he quickly removed the tail and packed up the visiting side for 233 in the innings. Rohit Sharma kept on smashing every single delivery he was facing.

With the two sixes on the very first two balls in the game, he joined an elite list of players who have done the same. In the past, the fast bowler of the Indian side, Umesh Yadav, smashed George Linde for two back-to-back sixes in 2019 against South Africa.

The former classical batter of the side, Sachin Tendulkar, also achieved the same feat against Australia’s Nathan Lyon in 2013, while Foffie Williams did the same in 1948 against Jim Laker. Rohit Sharma has now achieved the feat against Hasan Mahmud in this Test match.

MS Dhoni was half in the distance of achieving the feat when he was the first Indian batter to smash a six off the very first ball. He hammered Pedro Collins for a maximum in 2006 in Basseterre before six years later, Tim Southee was smacked for the same record by Zaheer Khan in Bengaluru.

Also Read: MS Dhoni In Uncapped Player Category In IPL 2025? IPL Chief Arun Dhumal Opines

Rohit Sharma finished with 23 runs in 11 balls with the help of three sixes and one boundary, as India reached 51 in three overs. A wrong leg before the stump decision broke the momentum of the batter before he was undone by the pace and spin of Mehidy Hasan Miraz on the very next delivery.

The former T20I captain of the side now has 4148 runs in 60 games at an average of 44.60 and a strike rate of 57, with the help of 12 centuries and 37 half-centuries with a best score of 212 runs. India got the right platform and the momentum because of the way he began the innings.