India captain Rohit Sharma was blamed by former Pakistan batter Basit Ali for creating disharmony and imbalance in the XI by choosing to open in the recent Melbourne Test of the ongoing BGT 2024. India lost the MCG Test, the 4th of the ongoing BGT 2024, by 184 runs, with Rohit Sharma getting out for cheap.

Rohit was dismissed for nine runs by Pat Cummins on the penultimate morning of the fourth Test in Melbourne, bringing his total in five innings on the Australian tour to 31.

It gives him an average of 6.20, the lowest among any visiting skipper in Australia. If he fails in Sydney, he will most likely set a new record, falling short of tailender and former West Indies captain Courtney Walsh’s average of 7.75.

Earlier Rohit Sharma was batted at no.6 spot in the Adelaide and Brisbane Tests, as KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal doing well in the Perth Test, adding 201 runs for the first wicket. However, Rohit Sharma, while batting at no.6, didn’t do well as his poor form with the bat continued.

Rohit Sharma slammed by Basit Ali for returning to the opening position

Hence, he returned to his opening position and KL Rahul moved to the No. 3 spot. This led to Shubman Gill being dropped from the playing XI also.

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali talked about India’s defeat in Melbourne and how Rohit Sharma’s one decision proved to backfire the visiting team.

“Did India get overconfident after winning the first Test (in Perth)?. Ek faisla – ke nahi, mai open karunga. Rohit is not in form, and the one who was scoring runs, (KL) Rahul, you put him under pressure as well. Aapne team ka confidence bilkul shatter kar diya (you shattered the confidence of the team),” Basit said on his YouTube channel.

Time for Rohit Sharma to step down: Basit Ali wants this player as captain of the Indian Test team

Furthermore, the poor batting performance of the Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, has put pressure on his captaincy as well. Rohit has been extremely poor with his decisions in the captaincy in the three Tests he has led India in.

His decision-making, overbowling Jasprit Bumrah, and multiple other issues have proven to be detrimental to the Indian team. And Basit Ali thinks it’s time for Rohit Sharma to step down and Jasprit Bumrah to take over.

“I think the time has come for Rohit to step down; (Jasprit) Bumrah should be made captain for the last Test. You have served India a lot, but your body is not supporting you now,” said Basit.

He also criticized Rohit’s decision to open and believes Shubman Gill should have played in Melbourne at No. 3.

Rohit upara neeche kar raha hai, Virat ka koi nahi soch raha: Basit Ali

Basit also chastised Virat Kohli for getting caught behind several times by prodding at balls wide outside his off-stump and going for the ball rather than allowing it to come onto his bat.

Aside from his century in the second inning in Perth, Kohli has done nothing noteworthy in his remaining innings on tour. Basit even advised the Indian team administration, led by coach Gautam Gambhir, to let Nitish Kumar Reddy bat at Kohli’s No. 4 spot.

“Now is the team to bring Nitish up at No. 4 and Virat Kohli at No. 5 because he is not able to score at No. 4. He’s getting out on the same shot. Perform nahi ho raha to apna number toh neeche karo na. Rohit upara neeche kar raha hai, Virat ka koi nahi soch raha, kyunki darte hain na sab (if you are not able to score then drop lower down the order; Rohit is doing that but nobody thinking about Virat because everybody’s afraid),” Basit said.

The last Test between India and Australia will be played in Sydney from January 3 onwards.

